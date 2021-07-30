The Halo Infinite technical demo has begun, and it will run until the beginning of next week. This demo, which will not feature player-to-player battles, will focus on battles between teams of 4 players against bots. As the developers have commented, the main objectives of this beta are to get information on all the different PC hardware configurations, test the stability of the servers and get feedback from the players.

For this reason we have received more details about it, especially highlighting how 343 Industries Shows Graphics Options For Halo Infinite PC Tech Demo.

343 Industries to Show a Presentation on the Halo Infinite Tech Demo Today

The options can be seen in the latest video published by 343 Industries as a preview of the technical demo. Although the options are those expected in any first-person shooter game (with details such as being able to regulate our field of vision, a resolution scale and a scale for the interface), the most interesting thing is that seems to suggest that the title will be able to run at Ultra quality, 4K and 60 FPS on an RTX 2080ti GPU, taking into account the options selected in the video by the developers.

Halo Infinite is scheduled to arrive sometime later this year for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. If you have been lucky enough to participate in the beta, do not hesitate to share your impressions with us.

