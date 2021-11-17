Piecemeal for four hours. This is how the workers at McDonald’s in Perry (Georgia, United States) had to prepare the largest order in the history of the popular chain. The clients? Inmates at a nearby prison, FoxNews reports.

TikTok echoed the feat, uploaded by one of the employees (Brittani Curtis, to be exact), where they appeared several cardboard boxes containing the precious cargo, heading to prison.

We do not know if they would choose ‘Jail House Rock’ by Elvis Presley or the ‘Folson Prison Blues’ also by El Rey as the soundtrack. What we do know is what was the macromenu that required all the efforts of the workers of the center to start it.

1,600 McChicken (the popular McPollo), 1,600 McDouble (a couple of pieces of meat, pickle, onion and cheese – not sold in Spain) and 3,200 cookies. What we do not know is which of all the parts of the order involved more effort in the preparation, but we do know that they earned every penny of their salary.

@ brittanicurtis23 #greenscreenvideo no lie, ya girl is TIRED! #fyp #trending #foryou #mcdonalds ♬ son original – isaac.syl

We also don’t know how hamburgers got to jail -We hope they did not arrive very cold- or if they needed to resort to a delivery service to fulfill such a great work. If so, we imagine there would be a few riders doing the August at the cost of jail.

Images | Unsplash

Directly to the Palate | The last McDonald’s menu sold in Iceland in 2009, displayed in Reykjavik

Directly to the Palate | The stamp scam: McDonalds mozzarella sticks are missing … the mozzarella!