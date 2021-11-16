31 tech news to start your morning informed of the latest

The first microprocessor in history, the Intel 4004, has turned 50. It revolutionized computing, by allowing computers to fit on a table, and lower their price.

The folding mobiles they have not just found their niche in the mainstream market: Google could have canceled the Pixel Fold.

Yesterday we recorded a new installment of our podcast, dedicated to hardware today. You can see it here, in video format:

Technological news

Don’t wait until the last minute, your Black Friday purchases may be delayed due to a new problem. Read the news

The new cryptocurrency meme that threatens Shiba Inu and that has already increased 21,000 times its value. Read the news

Bitcoin has been updated with improvements that affect its everyday use. Read the news

Intel 4004, the first microprocessor in history, turns 50. Read the news

Intel

Google could have canceled its folding terminal Pixel Fold. Read the news

Huawei has a new plan in place to dodge US sanctions Read the news

Mobile phones

The Samsung Galaxy S21 would begin to receive Android 12 from today with One UI 4. Read the news

There will be Xiaomi 12 Mini in a few weeks: Snapdragon 870, 6.28 inches and 67 W load. Read the news

Weibo

What are currently the most powerful Xiaomi phones? Check the list

Our colleague Rubén Andrés has thoroughly tested Realme’s sportiest mobile, the GT Neo 2. Read our analysis and opinion

R. Andrés

View gallery 19 images realme GT Neo 2 – Design (19 images) R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés R. Andrés

They have made the exclusive instant translation of the Pixel 6 work on other Google phones. Read the news

The first images of the OnePlus 10 Pro appear and the camera module would have a disproportionate size. Read the news

Computers and tablets

IBM launches the first quantum processor impossible to imitate: not with all the supercomputers together. Read the news

Microsoft makes Android the best friend of Windows 11. Read the news

Microsoft gets into trouble: it forces users to use Edge in Windows 11. Read the news

Lifestyle

Amazon Echo smart speakers are now able to detect when you walk into a room. Read the news

Mercadona’s beer is one of the best on the market. Read the news

7 all too common mistakes we all make with the microwave. Read the news

How to remove labels and odors from jars in 1 minute, and leave them as new. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

All the premieres of the week on Netflix: we return to the most eccentric zoo. Read the news

The Amazon Prime Video application is finally available for Mac and comes with AirPlay support. Read the news

First teaser of She Hulk, the next bet from Marvel and Disney Plus. Read the news

You can now install apps on your Android TV from your mobile. Read the news

How was The Squid Game recorded? Behind the scenes fun and disturbing at the same time. Read the news

Motor

What is the best place to take your luggage if you want to save fuel according to the DGT. Read the news

Renault will recondition 10,000 used cars a year and thousands of batteries at its factory in Seville. Read the news

These are the situations in which the DGT can fine you 200 euros for misusing the car lights. Read the news

If you bought a car between 2006 and 2013 you could be entitled to compensation of up to 2,500 euros. Read the news

Tesla unites technologies and is implementing the Starlink connection to Superchargers. Read the news

Science

Heading for the stars from the clouds, this was the takeoff of the last SpaceX rocket (photos and video). Read the news

The curiosities of the day

The Rig, the oil rig turned extreme amusement park, in Saudi Arabia. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!