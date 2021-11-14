If you follow these tricks, your iPhone will charge faster.

Over time, iPhones have made a considerable leap in terms of battery life, which was one of their unfinished business for a long time. For this reason, most users only face their iPhone at night while sleeping. But if you need to charge the iPhone quickly for an emergency, we have three tips to give you.

Don’t use wireless charging

The wireless charging is slower than normal charging, so its use is not advisable if you want to charge your iPhone as fast as possible. Just in case you use a MagSafe charger, the wireless charging of the iPhone will be “fast”, reaching 15W. However, if you want to charge your iPhone as soon as possible, don’t use a wireless charger.

Use a fast charger

It is the fastest way to charge an iPhone. The latest Apple models support fast charging, which was introduced alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. All iPhones since then can charge half the battery in just half an hour with a 20W charger, although some models can charge at a higher speed.

If you have a Mac or iPad charger, you can use it to charge your iPhone faster. Apple recommends using their 18, 20, 29, 30, 61, 87 or 96 W chargers. In case you don’t have any, for very little you can get a fast charger compatible with the iPhone.

Activate airplane mode

If while charging the iPhone you activate airplane mode, your iPhone will use less power and will charge faster. Airplane mode disables wireless connections, which are very energy intensive. In addition, by activating this mode you will not be able to use the iPhone, something that will also make it charge much earlier. The difference may be greater than you think.

To activate the airplane mode of the iPhone you just have to slide the Control center and click on the icon with an airplane in the upper left. You can also do it from the iPhone Settings.

With these tricks your iPhone will charge much fasterIdeal if you have to leave home quickly and only have a few minutes to charge the device. You will get an extra load that can be very important.

