The month of November has come to an end, but just one day before the beginning of the last month of the year, the catalog of Microsoft’s successful service has received new games. Although, a few hours ago three new games have landed on Xbox Game Pass, which this time are Evil Genius 2, Mind Scanners and Generation Zero. In addition, we remind you that they are already available the new Games With Gold of December 2021.

Although, before showing you a brief description of each game in the company of the platforms on which they will be available and their respective download links, we remind all subscribers that Today they will leave Xbox Game Pass Call of the Sea and 6 other games. You already know that removing the First Party titles, the rest of them are only accessible for one season.

Evil Genius 2 now available on Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and xCloud

Evil Genius 2 is a satirical spy hideout builder, where players take control of an Evil Genius and set their plans for world domination in motion. When it feels so good to be bad, the Forces of Justice don’t stand a chance! Build your own evil lair and cover operation, train a force of criminal henchmen, defend your lair from the forces of justice, and rule the world with a Doomsday gadget in this direct sequel to the 2004 cult classic! Cruel constructions! Every villain needs an island lair, so choose your paradise and put your own sinister stamp on it!

Mind Scanners now available on Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and xCloud

Mind Scanners is a retro-futuristic psychiatry simulation in which you diagnose the citizens of a dystopian metropolis. Find a host of otherworldly characters and use arcade style treatment gadgets to assist them. Manage your time and resources to keep the structure in balance. Decide if you want to keep the system or go against it.

Generation Zero now available on Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and xCloud

Where do robots come from? What they want? How can you survive? Generation Zero is a stealth action hybrid with a rich and rewarding world to explore and mysteries to discover. Play alone or with up to three friends on a vast open world map that will challenge your wits and wits. Because living is winning. Home is the battlefield. Resistance will rise. A world of stealth action. Hide, search, search and shoot your way through a world of dangers and secrets. From dense forests to abandoned villages, from vast fields to makeshift bases, Östertörn is a place with a story to tell where no two encounters are the same.