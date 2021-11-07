Creativity is everything in marketing and when it comes to starring in a narrative, identification with the consumer has led at least three brands that we will analyze in this list, to convert legends and special dates, into design strategies effective, which at the end of the day are also part of their creative strategy with which they begin to say goodbye to 2021.

Special collaboration

Cocolvú was in charge of creating a limited edition for Ollitas tequila in an action that we are seeing more and more, where brands ally with established designers on social networks and turn their followers into important design bets.

In the case of this tequila brand, the move has become an important design case for how to approach classic Mexican legends and adopt them into a special edition product.

The action is not wasted and becomes an important antecedent of how design should be perceived today, from a branding perspective.

Back to life

Legends related to the personalities of the products, this is how Converse landed its strategy to start saying goodbye to 2021 with an activation in the middle of November, taking advantage of the celebration of the Day of the Dead.

The characteristic element of the activation carried out by the brand is that it implemented a very important resource, remembering the dead, which is one of the most important cultural actions for Mexicans, but respecting the symbolic weight that this has. There is no doubt that more and more daring actions are being taken in the market and the narrative always wins in these creative bets.

A forgiving bucket by design

Forgiving by design is a design strategy that allows creatives in this area to create products that manage to maintain their functionality after being purchased for the original purpose.

In the case of KFC, the brand had the idea of ​​creating an ofrenda bucket, with which it transformed its traditional fried chicken bucket into a base so that you could install your ofrenda there.

These measures become important elements that we must not lose sight of, due to the importance of the design and the landing that brands make with it on special dates.

