3 chutney recipes to accompany your preparations

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to prepare “chutney” in a simple way so that you can accompany different dishes and achieve a fantastic organoleptic result.

Last update: January 03, 2022

We are going to offer you a series of recipes for chutney with which you can improve the result of many dishes at the organoleptic level. These sauces have sugar inside, but they improve the flavor of meat and fish, so their inclusion in the diet in a timely manner may be worth it.

You must not forget that generally it is recommended to cook as cleanly as possible. It is best to prepare food on the grill, in the oven, cooked or steamed, and avoid the regular consumption of sauces as an accompaniment. Thus, energy balance is maintained more easily and unwanted weight gains are prevented. Now, sometimes preparing a sauce will not be negative.

Chutney recipes

The chutney It is a perfect sauce to accompany meat or fish.

Below, you will be able to discover some of the best recipes for chutney that you can easily make at home to accompany different dishes. Curious? Continue reading.

Chutney pear

Pear is a food that has several positive properties for health. It stands out mainly for its content in pectins, a type of soluble fiber that have demonstrated positively impact the intestinal microbiota. Thus, the digestive processes become more efficient.

To prepare this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

150 grams of onion.

400 grams of pear.

60 grams of sugar.

60 cubic centimeters of apple cider vinegar.

1 tablespoon of raisins.

1 dessert spoon of garam masala.

A dessert spoon of extra virgin olive oil.

25 cubic centimeters of red wine.

Step by Step

Peel the pear and cut it, along with the onion, into small cubes. Heat oil in a pot and put the onion in it until golden brown. Once the onion is golden brown, lower the heat and add a tablespoon of hot water. Once it has evaporated, add another tablespoon of hot water. Repeat the process until the onion is caramelized. Raise the heat to the maximum and add the wine. When the alcohol evaporates, lower the heat again and add the pear to the pot. Add the sugar, vinegar, and garam masala. Cook the chutney It should cook for about 30 to 40 minutes. Stir every 10 minutes to avoid burning. After time it will be ready. Serve hot, although it can be kept in a vacuum-packed glass jar for 3 months.

Chutney red onion

This other chutney manages to provide a large amount of flavonoids from the purple onion. Among all of them, anthocyanins stand out. These have an antioxidant potential that contributes to reducing the incidence of different chronic and complex pathologies, as evidenced by one research published in the journal Nutrients.

To prepare an excellent chutney of red onion, you will need the following ingredients:

150 cubic centimeters of wine vinegar.

100 grams of sugar.

Extra virgin olive oil.

Salt.

Freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon of ginger.

4 red onions.

Step by Step

Julienne the red onions and sauté them in a pot with extra virgin olive oil for about 20 minutes over medium heat. The goal is for them to caramelize. Once this step is completed, add the sugar, ginger and wine vinegar, and mix well so that all the flavors are integrated. Cook for about 20 more minutes to get the preparation to a thick consistency. In the event that something liquid remains, do not worry since when it cools, the texture changes. Keep in mind that once seasoned to taste, it can be served or preserved in a vacuum-packed glass jar.

The chutney It can be prepared with the most varied ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables or seaweed.

Chutney apricot

The apricot stands out above all for its vitamin C content. This nutrient is essential to enhance immune function, according to a study published in the journal Molecules. It not only reduces the incidence of infectious diseases, but also facilitates their management by reducing the severity and duration of symptoms.

The necessary ingredients will be the following:

1 kilo of apricots.

100 grams of onion.

1 clove garlic.

50 grams of raisins.

10 grams of grated ginger.

2 tablespoons of white vinegar.

150 grams of sugar.

1 pinch of salt.

Step by Step

Cut the apricots into small pieces after peeling them. Repeat the process with the onion and the garlic clove. Then, place these three ingredients together with the ginger, vinegar, raisins, sugar and salt in a pot. Light the fire and cover. Let cook for 25 minutes. Once the time has passed, the lid is removed and cooking is continued for another 25 minutes for some of the broth to evaporate. At this time, it will be important to stir from time to time to prevent the ingredients from sticking to the bottom of the pot. When the chutney reaches a thick texture, it will be ready to be consumed. There is also the option of distributing it in glass jars and heating it in a water bath to produce a vacuum inside them and increase their useful life. In this way, they will be properly preserved in the pantry.

Make chutney to accompany the recipes

As you have seen, it is not difficult to elaborate chutney. This type of sauce is really tasty and is used to accompany a wide variety of dishes, both meat and fish. Although it should not appear daily in the diet, it can be included occasionally to improve the organoleptic characteristics of some preparation.

Do not forget that in order to maintain good health over time, it will be essential to combine a good diet with other healthy lifestyle habits. Among them is the practice of physical exercise on a regular basis. It is essential to prioritize strength work so that the muscles remain functional and thus avoid inflammatory states in the internal environment.

It might interest you …