Everything related to security and privacy when we work with our PC, has become something fundamental. This is something that becomes evident considering that every time we handle files with more delicate and sensitive information. Therefore, we must avoid at all costs the arrival of all types of malware that infect our computer.
The first thing we must do to avoid this type of annoyance is install and update some security software in the computer. By this we mean that you choose to use an antivirus, be it Windows Defender or any other. We are talking about this specific title because it is the one that comes pre-installed in Windows, which is precisely the operating system that suffers the most attacks. In this way, let’s talk about the solution we are talking about, we will have a powerful and safe filter that will allow us to avoid this type of malicious code.
But at the same time we must bear in mind that this type of software is not infallible. Therefore, to improve the security of our devices we also have to do our part ourselves. With this, what we want to tell you is that we must take a series of precautions and avoid certain uses to stay away from malware. This is something that, how could it be otherwise, becomes extensible and very necessary when we download torrent files through P2P networks.
In fact, next, we are going to talk about a series of measures that you should take into consideration when downloading these files in order to avoid annoyances. This is something that we can apply to the different P2P network clients that we use, such as uTorrent or qBitTorrent, among many others.
Do not allow malware to reach your PC when downloading Torrent
The first thing that we must take into consideration when downloading this type of files and avoiding viruses is dip into trusted web pages. On the Internet there are many sites that offer strangely free content about programs and the like to download via Torrent. The first thing to know in the online world is that they rarely give us anything. By this we mean that many of these applications that we download apparently for free, include hidden malware that infects our PC via Torrent without us noticing.
In the same way, once you have finished downloading the file as such, before opening it, it would not hurt analyze that file with the antivirus installed in the computer. So we can use this software as an additional filter to protect the data on our hard drive. A priori, the antivirus itself should have detected it during the download, but we can assure ourselves with a manual analysis of the file. In the same way, in the case that we work with a computer full of important or sensitive files, we must avoid downloading pirated content.
With this we want to tell you that on many occasions when We download files protected by Copyright for free, these are not what they sound like. Either by direct download or by torrent files. That is why, to maintain our security and privacy, we recommend that you forget to download this type of content illegally.