The first thing we must do to avoid this type of annoyance is install and update some security software in the computer. By this we mean that you choose to use an antivirus, be it Windows Defender or any other. We are talking about this specific title because it is the one that comes pre-installed in Windows, which is precisely the operating system that suffers the most attacks. In this way, let’s talk about the solution we are talking about, we will have a powerful and safe filter that will allow us to avoid this type of malicious code.

But at the same time we must bear in mind that this type of software is not infallible. Therefore, to improve the security of our devices we also have to do our part ourselves. With this, what we want to tell you is that we must take a series of precautions and avoid certain uses to stay away from malware. This is something that, how could it be otherwise, becomes extensible and very necessary when we download torrent files through P2P networks.

In fact, next, we are going to talk about a series of measures that you should take into consideration when downloading these files in order to avoid annoyances. This is something that we can apply to the different P2P network clients that we use, such as uTorrent or qBitTorrent, among many others.