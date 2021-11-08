The blouses they have become one of our favorite garments. We are facing one of the most versatile options in any wardrobe, models that are easy to combine with skirt and pants, which adapt to current trends. AND this season they are sweeping in several versions.

Elegant, refined and stylish, the blouses are in charge of giving a touch chic to our outfits day and night. To go to work, for a dinner or just a casual outfit With sneakers but with a cute blouse, it’s a sure hit.

This season, romantic-style blouses are taking over: ruffle designs, classic lace, gathered, with sophisticated bows and garter collars, are part of our fashion wardrobe. Perfect options to show off the looks more ideal.

Blouses with bow





Yellow floral print blouse with puff sleeves and lace detail. Wild Pony. Its price is 54.95 euros.





Pink blouse with bow Bimani. Its price is 69 euros.





White blouse with pleated cuffs and ruffles and bow tie Molly Bracken. Its price is 44.75 euros.





Asymmetric black and white checkered blouse with bow tie Is coming. Its price is 150 euros.





Gray-blue lamé blouse with puff sleeves and bow tie. Wild Pony. Its price is 54.95 euros.





Black blouse with bow Mango. Its price is 25.99 euros.





White & Brown Retro Geometric Print Blouse by Wild Pony. Its price is 54.95 euros.

Blouses with garter collar





White organic cotton shirt with bobo collar by Cortefiel. Its price is 49.99 euros.





Polka dot blouse with garter collar in the same print as Fantastic Company. The price is 29,95 euros.





Shirt with a garter collar with an embroidered ruffle, buttons, fitted sleeves and a loose-fitting bodice. Lamque. Its price is 69.90 euros.





Embroidered white blouse with maxi neck Hoss Intropia. Its price is 99 euros.





White blouse with mini ruffles detail and bobo neck in the tone of Molly Bracken. Its price is 67.15 euros.





Romantic white blouse with bib collar with lace detail Zara. Its price is 25.95 euros.

Ruched blouses





Floral print ruched neckline blouse Mango. Its price is 19.99 euros.

Ruffle Blouses





Romantic blouse in salmon color with ruffles at the neckline of Cortefiel. Its price is 49.99 euros.





White blouse with ruffle frills Zara. Its price is 25.95 euros.





Fuchsia blouse with ruffle sleeves Zara. Its price is 25.95 euros.





Dusty pink blouse with ruffled neckline and pleated cuffs. Pedro del Hierro. Its price is 83 euros.





Green blouse with ruffle detail Polín et moi. Its price is 45.95 euros.

Romantic blouses





White blouse with openwork embroidery Mango. Its price is 29.99 euros.





Romantic flowy yellow blouse with embroidered details on neckline and sleeves. Hoss Intropa. Its price is 129 euros.





Romantic white chiffon blouse with sheer neckline and rhinestone details. Hoss Intropia. Its price is 129 euros.





Romantic white blouse with openwork details Polín et moi. Its price is 45.95 euros.

Striped shoulder blouses





Openwork tile color blouse with marked shoulders Fantastic Company. Its price is 39.95 euros.





Dusty pink blouse with puff sleeves and marked shoulders Wild Pony. Its price is 44.95 euros.