Sales or key days like Black Friday are the ideal time to build our wardrobe. Taking advantage of the discounts to invest in quality, durable, versatile and timeless clothing -that usually escapes the budget- spending a little less.

The Spanish firm Adolfo Dominguez knows a lot about the bottom of the wardrobe, since his designs combine with mastery quality fabrics, with neutral tones and small details in the pattern that make the difference creating a garment of authentic luxury.

Therefore, it is time to bet on some of their proposals that today we can find in El Corte Inglés with a discount of up to 40%; wool coats, knitted sweaters or dresses with very flattering silhouettes, are some of our favorites to bet on a selection of essentials that will last a lifetime.

Coats

From the classic cloth to the fully trendy quilts -but in a minimalist key so that they never go out of style- the coat section is one of the most interesting of the firm and these are the essentials:





Black cloth coat with matching belt and front pockets by 349 244 euros.

Women’s cloth coat with belt and pockets by Adolfo Domínguez





Featuring a burgundy and black denim print, we have this masculine cut coat with lapels by 229 160 euros.

Women’s cloth coat with lapel and button closure Adolfo Domínguez





With a padded design in brown and a straight cut silhouette, we have this parka with cargo pockets on the front by 249 174 euros.

Women’s padded parka with patch pockets Adolfo Domínguez

Sweaters and cardigans

Knitwear or wool are another of the basics that cannot be missing in a good wardrobe. In this case we bet on earth tones, white and gray with subtle nods to the trends of the season, but without leaving behind the minimalism so characteristic of the firm:





With a blend of mohair and merino wool we have this elegant crossover neck sweater in camel color by 129 90 euros.

Adolfo Domínguez long sleeve crossover women’s sweater





Cream-colored wool jacket with kimono-style design and matching belt by 169 118 euros.

Women’s wool kimono jacket Adolfo Domínguez





Camel knit sweater with high neck and puffed sleeves by 120 90 euros.

Women’s sweater with perkins neck and puff sleeves Adolfo Domínguez





With a super original spiral print we have this knitted sweater and perkins neckline by 99 69 euros.

Women’s long-sleeved sweater with Perkins collar Adolfo Domínguez





In off-white wool we have this long-sleeved sweater with a V-neckline and polo-type collar. 99 69 euros.

Women’s long-sleeved V-neck wool sweater Adolfo Domínguez





Double knitted vest with matching belt and oriental silhouette in white by 149 104 euros.

Women’s double knitted vest with belt Adolfo Domínguez

Dresses, skirts and tops

Dresses and midi skirts, along with blouses and tops in cream tones are the protagonists of this section. Garments with minimalist airs so versatile that we can take to the office or on a night out, if we know how to combine them:





Fitted knit midi dress with side slit and asymmetric neckline in black by 189 132 euros.

Long-sleeved midi dress with asymmetric neckline Adolfo Domínguez





Shirt dress with front cargo pockets and matching belt in camel color by 189 99 euros.

Long sleeve shirt dress with belt Adolfo Domínguez





High-waisted leather-effect midi skirt with a voluminous silhouette in black by 149 104 euros.

Adolfo Domínguez high-waisted volume midi skirt Read: Kate Middleton triumphs in Scotland in a klein blue midi dress





Cream-colored fitted knit skirt, ankle length, with an asymmetrical cut and a front flounce by 129 90 euros.

Long ribbed skirt with asymmetric cut El Corte Inglés





Long-sleeved shirt with an oversize design, with puffed sleeves and a transparent gauze-type fabric in white by 149 104 euros.

Adolfo Domínguez oversized long-sleeved puffed shirt for women





Satin fabric blouse with long batwing sleeves and crew neckline by 149 104 euros.

Adolfo Dominguez bat long sleeve blouse for women

Handbags

The bags do provide slightly daring touches of color and together with their silhouettes reinvent classics such as tote bago even the classic shoulder bag. Again we find small references to trends, without losing its essence.





Mini shoulder bag in black leather with quilted style by 189 132 euros.

Adolfo Domínguez women’s black leather crossbody bag





Hobo bag in light blue with asymmetric silhouette to be carried on the shoulder by 99 69 euros.

Adolfo Domínguez women’s shoulder bag type hobo in light blue color





Rectangular shoulder strap with khaki green adjustable strap and pleated details on the side by 109 76 euros.

Adolfo Domínguez women’s shoulder bag with adjustable strap in green





Bucket bag or bucket bag in brown with an asymmetric design to carry on the shoulder by 199 83 euros.

Adolfo Domínguez bucket bag for women in brown





Leather bag with a braided design in black to carry on the shoulder or in the hand by 159 111 euros.

Adolfo Domínguez shoulder bag in braided black

The department where perhaps we find fewer offers but where we record authentic finds such as boots with a truck sole or timeless salons:





Black pumps with a thin heel and toe cap, an undercut design with a bracelet by 129 79 euros.

Women’s court shoes with black back strap Adolfo Domínguez





Boots with lace-up closure in cream color and track sole, with combined fabrics by 179 125 euros.

Women’s boots combined with track sole Adolfo Domínguez





Black military style boots with sole track and leather laces for 219 153 euros.

Women’s leather boots in black military style Adolfo Domínguez





More offers?

Photos | @adolfodominguezofficial, El Corte Inglés.

