20% additional discount on Warehouse sales

The mouse top of the range from Logitech It has always had a fairly high price, since it usually exceeds 100 euros. There are about 14 offers in Warehouse for 59.55 euros, which is already a good price in itself. Now it stays in 47.64 euros after applying the discount. A chollazo that we do not think will last long.

This mic is a classic on YouTube and it’s your chance if you want to start a channel, a podcast or just want to increase the quality of your content. The Yeti is quite an expensive mic, but it also has a good reputation thanks to its quality. Its price is usually around 140 euros, but with the 20% discount it stays approximately at 65 euros.

Bosch Professional 12V

A good drill lasts a lifetime. If in addition, we can save money on your purchase, then better than better. This Bosch model has batterycharger a set of bits and a briefcase. It is used for screwing and has enough power to drill all types of walls. Applying the offer stays in just 88 euros. If you are not a handyman and you hate DIY, you can still catch it to get revenge on your neighbor at nap time.

Audio-Technica M50x Studio Headphones

By others 88 euros, you can also buy the headphones Audio-Technica M50X. This model is famous for its build quality and its sound. It is a very interesting headset if you like electronic music, since its strong point is the low.

Sony SRS-XB13 – Compact Bluetooth Speaker

We finish this top with another product with good bass. The Sony SRS-XB13 is a bluetooth speaker wireless with 16 hours of autonomy and water resistance. It is a delight to behold and it is available in 6 colors. Depending on the color you choose, it will cost a few euros up or down, but on average, it stays at approximately 30 euros.

This article includes affiliate links to Amazon due to our agreement with their referral system. The Output could receive a commission for the sales, although it will not affect the price you pay for the products. Even so, the decision to include them has been made freely, by editorial criteria and without responding to any type of request by the aforementioned brands.