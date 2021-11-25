2 ways to make chocolate chip cookies with chickpea flour

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to show you a couple of recipes so that you can prepare chocolate cookies with chickpea flour at home in a simple way, with few sugars.

Last update: November 25, 2021

Chocolate cookies are one of the snacks most demanded. There are multiple ways to prepare them, although not all of them are healthy. In this case, we are going to show you a series of alternatives that use chickpea flour as one of the main ingredients.

In this way, the final result will be improved at the nutritional level. Even so, remember that we are talking about an edible to include in the diet on an occasional basis.

Despite the campaign that has been made against sugar in recent years, it must be borne in mind that it is possible to consume this product from time to time without major consequences. The ideal is to practice physical exercise daily and prioritize the contribution of complex carbohydrates.

1. Chocolate chip cookies with chickpea flour

Let’s start with one of the most basic recipes for chocolate chip cookies with chickpea flour. In this case we speak of a preparation with low sugar content and with a great presence of cocoa. Said element of plant origin has proved be beneficial to health. Among other things, it is capable of reducing blood pressure values.

Cocoa is a product that can be purchased in specialized stores to ensure its natural origin.

Ingredients

1 egg.

A pinch of salt.

1/4 cup of honey.

1/3 cup of oil.

1/4 cup of chickpea flour.

1/2 tablespoon of baking powder.

60 grams of dark chocolate with 70% cocoa.

1/3 cup of cocoa powder with no added sugar.

With this proportion of ingredients you will be able to make about 12 medium-sized cookies. If you want to increase the resulting number, increase the quantities, respecting the established proportions.

Also, think that it is possible to vary the cocoa concentration of the chocolate used. This will depend on individual tastes. What is clear is that the product will be healthier the higher the content of this element of plant origin.

Step by Step

You have to start by preheating the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. All dry ingredients are included in a bowl and mix well. Then, the egg, oil and honey are incorporated. It is mixed until obtaining a mass of homogeneous texture.

The consistency may be excessively runny for the first few moments. However, as the kneading progresses, the chickpea flour absorbs the water, thus obtaining an optimal texture.

From here, it only remains to spread a baking tray with extra virgin olive oil and form small cookies with your hands, placing them on top. It is always advisable to give them a rounded shape. They are cooked for 12 or 15 minutes and removed, letting them cool before consuming them.

2. Chocolate cookies with chickpea flour for the intolerant

Every day more people have food intolerances. This makes it necessary to adapt the preparations, avoiding the inclusion of compounds that can generate reaction or discomfort. We are going to present you a recipe for chocolate cookies that will generate optimal digestion.

Thanks to its content in chickpea flour, are able to provide a significant dose of fiber. This compound helps prevent constipation, as stated by a study published in the journal Nature Reviews.

Ingredients

1/4 teaspoon of salt.

1 or 2 tablespoons of water.

3 tablespoons of maple syrup.

3 tablespoons of brown sugar.

115 grams of chickpea flour.

1/2 teaspoon baking powder.

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

2 tablespoons of chocolate chips.

3 tablespoons of melted coconut oil.

Chickpea flour adds fiber to preparations, which can be helpful for people with constipation.

Step by Step

You have to start by preheating the oven to 175 degrees Celsius. In a bowl add the dry ingredients and mix. These are flour, yeast, salt, and sugar.

It is important that they integrate well with each other. From here, the oil is incorporated together with the vanilla extract and the syrup. It is stirred well with the help of a wooden spatula.

To continue it will be necessary to incorporate the chocolate chips. After a while of kneading, a homogeneous dough should remain.

Now, if it is too dry, it can be corrected with a teaspoon or two of water. Once the texture is optimal, balls are formed and placed on a baking tray with greaseproof paper. They cook for about 12 minutes and wait for them to cool.

Keep in mind that this recipe has more simple sugars than the previous one. This ingredient can be substituted for liquid sweetener, although there is some controversy with these types of products. There are evidences as they could have a negative impact on the intestinal microbiota.

Make chocolate chip cookies with chickpea flour

It’s easy to make chocolate chip cookies with chickpea flour. Not many ingredients are needed and it will be possible to obtain a final result with a moderate content of simple sugars; something that is considered very good for preventing problems associated with metabolic health.

Now, don’t think that you can eat chocolate chip cookies without control. Even using healthy ingredients, we are talking about a preparation intended for occasional consumption.

