Tivify is a streaming platform that allows us to watch television for free, but it also has two payment plans in which we can enjoy more features than in the Free plan. This is the case of the Premium plan, the only one of the options that already has the offer of eleven premium channels to which Calle 13 and SYFY will join from next December 1.
6 months for the price of 3
The arrival of these two new channels reinforces the service’s commitment to continue improving its entertainment proposal by adding both free channels and Premium channels without altering the price of its Premium payment plan, which remains at 7.99 euros per month.
In addition, on the occasion of Black Friday, the streaming platform has launched an offer that allows us to contract its Premium plan for 23.95 euros (the corresponding fee for 3 months) and enjoy it for 6 months. That is, the monthly fee is at 3.99 euros per month. Promotion is available until next November 30, 2021 and once the monthly fee is over, it will cost 7.99 euros again.
With the imminent arrival of Calle 13 and SYFY, Tivify adds a total of thirteen premium channels to those already available: AXN, AXN White, TNT, TCM, Mezzo, Mezzo Live HD, Surf, Motorvision, CNN and two channels aimed at adult audiences . This plan also allows the expansion of some of the functionalities such as greater number of hours for recordings available for 90 days, access to the last 7 days of programming on certain authorized channels and the possibility of 2 simultaneous views among others.
Calle 13 and SYFY
The fiction offer It improves with the arrival of Calle 13 and SYPY, since they are two channels that offer series and films specialized in thriller and science fiction. In this way, subscribers will be able to access from December 1 to the premieres of episodes of series such as Organized Crime, Law and Order or The Equalizer on Calle 13. On the other hand, in SYFY series such as The Magicians, The Outpost or Evil, plus an incredible selection of sci-fi movies.
As we have already commented previously, Tivify also gives us the option to access more than 80 channels for free With your Free Plan including Spanish DTT channels, having the possibility of making recordings of up to 60 hours with availability of 30 days. On the other hand, the Plus and Premium plans (both paid) include greater functionalities, among which it is worth highlighting that in both we can enjoy all the contents when we are traveling through any country in the European Union and the United Kingdom. It should also be noted that Tivify has an application to enjoy the service on Smart TV, mobile, Tablet and computer.