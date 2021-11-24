Tivify is a streaming platform that allows us to watch television for free, but it also has two payment plans in which we can enjoy more features than in the Free plan. This is the case of the Premium plan, the only one of the options that already has the offer of eleven premium channels to which Calle 13 and SYFY will join from next December 1.

6 months for the price of 3

The arrival of these two new channels reinforces the service’s commitment to continue improving its entertainment proposal by adding both free channels and Premium channels without altering the price of its Premium payment plan, which remains at 7.99 euros per month.

In addition, on the occasion of Black Friday, the streaming platform has launched an offer that allows us to contract its Premium plan for 23.95 euros (the corresponding fee for 3 months) and enjoy it for 6 months. That is, the monthly fee is at 3.99 euros per month. Promotion is available until next November 30, 2021 and once the monthly fee is over, it will cost 7.99 euros again.