There is little left for Christmas and it is time to finalize the purchases to make sure that in the Christmas Eve dinner our table will be perfect. Cutlery, crockery, glassware, tablecloth, napkins and other decorations and details chosen with care for the holidays and that will help us to enjoy the best possible way with our guests. Maisons du Monde It has a wide selection of items for the Christmas table at a good price, if you are missing something to complete the Christmas look of your table you can take a look.

Party cutlery

A set of 24 coppery steel cutlery worth 59.99 euros.

A set of 24 stainless steel cutlery in gold of course it costs 79.99 euros.

Tablecloths and napkins

The night blue and gold tablecloth of 145×350 cm costs 39.99 euros.

The beige tablecloth with star motifs silver is priced at 69.99 euros.

Pack of 20 silver print paper napkins, in a batch of 2 it is worth 5.98 euros.





20 Silver Printed Paper Napkins – Lot of 2

Christmas tableware

The red presentation plate, in a batch of 6 it costs 17.94 euros.





Red Presentation Plate – Lot of 6

The porcelain dinner plate 27 cm in diameter, in a batch of 6 it costs 35.94 euros.

The white porcelain cups with golden decorative motifs, in a set of six and with a metal stand, they are worth 36.99 euros.

Is 3-cup red earthenware tower, black and white costs 14.99 euros.

The fir display stand of white and green earthenware is worth 12.99 euros.

Glassware

The fluted glass cup with gold edging, in a batch of 4 it is worth 18.36 euros.

A gold colored wine glass. In batch of 6 it has a price of 35.94 euros.

A glass of wine glass like the images on these lines. The batch of 6 costs 23.94 euros.

A crystal wine glass like the ones in the image on these lines. The batch of 6 is worth 41.94 euros.

Ornaments and details

A Christmas Ornament in the shape of a snowflake with silver glitter. The batch of 4 costs 7.96 euros.

A bag of natural elements dry costs 7.99 euros.

A artificial branch in red and white. The lot of 2 for 9.98 euros.

A christmas branch with golden leaves for 7.99 euros.

The fir-shaped candles Golden. The lot of 2 for 7.98 euros.





Golden Fir Candle – Lot of 2

