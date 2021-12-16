There is little left for Christmas and it is time to finalize the purchases to make sure that in the Christmas Eve dinner our table will be perfect. Cutlery, crockery, glassware, tablecloth, napkins and other decorations and details chosen with care for the holidays and that will help us to enjoy the best possible way with our guests. Maisons du Monde It has a wide selection of items for the Christmas table at a good price, if you are missing something to complete the Christmas look of your table you can take a look.

1 Party cutlery
2 Tablecloths and napkins
3 Christmas tableware
4 Glassware
5 Ornaments and details

Party cutlery

Set of 24 Steel Cutlery C

A set of 24 coppery steel cutlery worth 59.99 euros.

Set of 24 Steel Cutlery I

A set of 24 stainless steel cutlery in gold of course it costs 79.99 euros.

Tablecloths and napkins

Night Blue And Gold Tablecloth 145x3

The night blue and gold tablecloth of 145×350 cm costs 39.99 euros.

Beige Tablecloth With Striped Motifs

The beige tablecloth with star motifs silver is priced at 69.99 euros.

20 Printed Paper Napkins

Pack of 20 silver print paper napkins, in a batch of 2 it is worth 5.98 euros.


Christmas tableware

1000 Red Presentation Plate

The red presentation plate, in a batch of 6 it costs 17.94 euros.


Porcelain Dinner Plate D 27 Cm

The porcelain dinner plate 27 cm in diameter, in a batch of 6 it costs 35.94 euros.

White Porcelain Mugs With Mo

The white porcelain cups with golden decorative motifs, in a set of six and with a metal stand, they are worth 36.99 euros.

Tower Of 3 Red Earthenware Cups Bl

Is 3-cup red earthenware tower, black and white costs 14.99 euros.

White Earthenware Spruce Display And

The fir display stand of white and green earthenware is worth 12.99 euros.

Glassware

Striated Glass Cup With Ribe

The fluted glass cup with gold edging, in a batch of 4 it is worth 18.36 euros.

Wine Glass Gold Color 1000 9 12

A gold colored wine glass. In batch of 6 it has a price of 35.94 euros.

Glass Wine Glass 1000 14

A glass of wine glass like the images on these lines. The batch of 6 costs 23.94 euros.

Glass Wine Glass 1000 142

A crystal wine glass like the ones in the image on these lines. The batch of 6 is worth 41.94 euros.

Ornaments and details

Co-Shaped Christmas Ornament

A Christmas Ornament in the shape of a snowflake with silver glitter. The batch of 4 costs 7.96 euros.

Natural Elements Bag S

A bag of natural elements dry costs 7.99 euros.

Red And White Artificial Branch 10

A artificial branch in red and white. The lot of 2 for 9.98 euros.

Christmas Branch With Golden Leaves

A christmas branch with golden leaves for 7.99 euros.

Golden Fir Candle 1000 12 8 2

The fir-shaped candles Golden. The lot of 2 for 7.98 euros.


Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

