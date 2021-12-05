In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although laptops, above all gaming, have great performance when it comes to running the latest titles released on the market, perhaps you prefer to have a powerful desktop gaming computer perfect for those video games that you like so much, and these dates they are ideal to obtain some with succulent prices.

And this powerful desktop gaming computer from the brand NitroPC It is perfect for all those video games not only for its technical specifications of remarkable performance, but also for its excellent graphics card and above all at a price that makes it affordable for practically any pocket.

So this NitroPC desktop is only 760.77 euros on Amazon, with a discount of 68.45 euros that is not very common to see, and above it has great popularity.

Powerful desktop gaming computer on offer at only 760.77 euros

East desktop gaming computer on offer at only 760.77 euros You can receive it at home next week, after the bridge, so that you can enjoy it before the arrival of Christmas.

This computer has the processor Intel Pentium Gold G6400 with two cores and a base frequency of 4GHz. It relies on a high-performance graphics card GeForce GTX 1050 4GB based on NVIDIA Pascal.

In the tests carried out with this equipment, you can see that really demanding titles such as Warframe or Apex legends they allow you to configure many of the graphical elements practically to the maximum.

If you are a user who loves video games, and you want to make sure you can move the latest titles on the market under a remarkable graphic configuration, now you have this device on offer that will be your main gaming companion.