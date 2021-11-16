The countdown to Christmas. Company parties, dinners with friends, family … and it’s time to find the perfect party dress to succeed. Zara already brings us its party collection with various models of sequins, shiny fabrics and velvet, perfect options to wear the perfect look partying.





Short green velvet dress with neckline cut out and long sleeves. Its price is 25.95 euros.





Black mini dress with straps and fringes. Its price is 39.95 euros.





Mini dress with straps and maxi sequins. Its price is 35.95 euros.





Black satin dress with a crossover neckline and jewel buckle details. Its price is 35.95 euros.





Metallic midi dress with a “V” neckline. Its price is 39.95 euros.





Black velvet mini dress with a high neckline. Its price is 39.95 euros.





Draped dress with bow neckline. The price is 29,95 euros.





Black velvet long sleeve off the shoulder mini dress. The price is 29,95 euros.





Mini dress with silver sequins and long sleeves. Its price is 39.95 euros.





Tight black draped dress with marked shoulders and cut out detail at the waist. Its price is 39.95 euros.





Neckline Pink Sequin Mini Dress halter. Its price is 39.95 euros.





Black mini dress with straps with beaded details on the neckline. The price is 29,95 euros.





Black midi dress with jewel details and opening in the skirt. Its price is 59.95 euros.





Silver sequin midi dress with neckline halter and back to the air. Its price is 49.95 euros.





Photos | Zara