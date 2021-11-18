We all have a movie that makes us cry and that it contains scenes that continue to make your skin crawl over and over again, no matter how many times you’ve seen it. They don’t have to be dramas in themselves, just have a special sensitivity.

We can talk about science fiction movies like Interstellar that not only transport you to other places in space but will make you cry thanks to the father-daughter relationship of the protagonists. Up and his wonderful prologue about love that keeps putting a lump in our throats. Classics like Living is beautiful! that keeps us in a constant state of tears in our eyes or dramas like Path by Javier Fesser , which are simply a unique work.

Netflix also has a part of its catalog designed for when we need to cry, to when we are sad or do we need a good dose of drama. That is why we have selected based on the criticisms of Sensacine and Espinof 15 Netflix dramas to cry without regrets.

The best romantic dramas on Netflix

And nobody but you





Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Michiel Huisman, this drama is a love story told from illness. Abbie and Sam have been soul mates since they were eight years old and their destiny is to be together forever. But things get complicated when Abbie is diagnosed with cancer. Very intense and designed to make you cry.

Malcom & Marie





Not only is it a beautiful and tremendously beautiful movie, it is also a sample of the crudest love. The love story of a couple that when he as a filmmaker finally achieves his greatest success, they live a tremendously intense love-hate night.

Violet and Finch





Elle fanning and Justice Smith are the protagonists of this teenage story about love and life that will get you to release more than one tear. Mental illness, grief and difficulties To find your site of this couple, it will be the link that unites them and that excites you.

Love story





Can death end love? Of course the question is answered with this romantic drama starring Demi moore , Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg. It contains one of the most iconic images of cinema: the sensual and romantic scene with the ceramic lathe .

Award-Winning Drama Films That Will Make You Cry

Story of a marriage

Such is the intensity of this film that it effortlessly became one of the best Netflix movies of 2019 . The story of a divorce starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson not only will you feel identified with the break , but from the first minutes will make you cry irretrievably.

A monster comes to see me





The film directed by Juan Antonio Bayona received eight Goya Awards and is an adaptation of the eponymous book by Patrick Ness . The story centers on a 13-year-old boy who has to live with his mother’s illness, interpreted by Felicity Jones . East sad story is so intense that at times takes your breath away and keeps you with a lump in your throat.

Everything about my mother





It was the milestone with which Pedro Almodóvar won the Oscar and a wonderful story about loss and pain of a mother. Subtle and bright, it has become a benchmark of Spanish cinema and it could not be missing from this list.

Rome





Cuarón did history at the 2019 Oscars with this Netflix movie that has become according to experts in a prodigious work of art which won three Oscars, including Best Foreign Direction and Film. Embrace the family and the memory of the Mexican director, and it becomes a veritable whirlwind of sensations that will be on the surface of the entire film.

Saving Private Ryan





Watch Saving Private Ryan and not crying is the equivalent of having a heart of ice. It is not only one of the best war movies of all time , it is the portrait of friendship, family and honor in times of war and a prodigious work signed by Steven Spielberg which won five Oscars and two Golden Globes.

Three overcoming dramas that will give us hope even if they make us cry

The impossible





Again Juan Antonio Bayona sneaks into the list with this movie starring Ewan McGregor and Naomi watts narrating the horror that a family experienced in the tsunami of 2004 that devastated the coast of Southwest Asia.

The Mauthausen Photographer





Mario Casas stars this movie so hard which tells the true story of Francesc Boix, imprisoned between 1941 and 1945 in a Nazi concentration camp, and the only Spaniard who provided evidence and testified at the Nuremberg Trials. It is intense, deep and shows us a Mario Casas like never before.

The life ahead

Sophia Loren’s new movie on Netflix is ​​a drama between a Holocaus survivor and an orphan boy who meet and whose friendship will change their lives forever.

Drama movies that will make you remember those you have far away

The fireflies’s grave





This wonderful way of telling stories that Isao Takahata has convert to this studio ghibli movie on one of the best animated films ever according to experts. The story begins in the summer of 1945 in Japan, after the Kobe bombing. Two fourteen-four-year-old brothers are left orphans and the film starkly and starkly narrates their lives from that moment on.

Seventeen





The key that we cry with this movie is the vision he has of the family, the relationship of two brothers in the form of road trip with which Daniel Sánchez Arevalo that will remind us how important it is the family and more when we have it far away.

Seven souls





By horse between melodrama and tragedy , Will Smith stars in this movie that will make you cry, a lot. In it the protagonist, overwhelmed by a secret, decides improve the lives of seven people seeking their path to redemption.

Photo | Story of a marriage