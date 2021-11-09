Do you need a powerful and versatile laptop? You do not want to spend a lot and you only have enough money? If this Lenovo does not enter your eyes … Bad, because we are talking about nothing less than a laptop with the latest from AMD in low consumption and CPU, a whole Ryzen 7 5700U from 8 cores and 16 threads that reaches a frequency of 4.3 GHz .

A decaffeinated Black Friday is expected due to the crisis in which we are immersed on semiconductors, transport and other factors that we have already talked about. Companies are making their products more expensive to avoid losses and users are being reluctant to buy. Therefore, any offer that arrives is welcome, since we can find a pleasant surprise like the one that concerns us this Pre-Black Friday. Ready? Well let’s get to it.

HardZone uses affiliate links for these offers that provide a small commission, but in no case impact on cost for the user who makes the purchase. Buying through these links, you help us continue to function.

Regarding the RAM and SSD memory of this IdeaPad Flex 5 14ALC05 laptop we have 8 GB of DDR4-3200 MHz welded on base plate and a 512GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 X4 in M.2 format that will be more than enough to work or to play.

Its resolution will be perfect for this, because despite having only 14 inches it integrates a TN panel with FHD resolution at 1920 x 1080 pixels and 220 nits of brightness which is also tactile with up to 10 points of contact. As a GPU we have a Radeon 8 a 1,900 MHz that will allow us to play a large number of titles on low, very remarkable considering that we are not talking about a gaming laptop to use.

The features are completed with Wi-Fi 11 AC 2 × 2, BT 5.0, 52.5 Wh battery, HDMI 1.4b, Windows 10 Home S (better to install W10 Pro as such) and a weight of 1.5 Kg for compact dimensions of 321.5 x 217.5 x 17.9-20.9 mm. Its price falls by 14% from 798.79 euros to 679 euros, a very interesting offer without a doubt.

BenQ ZOWIE XL2540K

BenQ’s ZOWIE range is the maximum exponent of the brand for gaming, so their monitors always have the best of the best in features and now after this offer also in price. With this XL2540K we are talking about a monitor for e-sports, whether you are casual or professional, which will possibly fit your needs, since with a size of 24.5 inch It is in the range most requested by players today.

However, it has a resolution FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels on a TN panel that is capable of displaying 240 Hz per second via DP or HDMI 2.0 with a pixel pitch of 0.28mm. Its brightness amounts to 320 cd / m and its contrast is set at 1000: 1, unusual values ​​for a panel of this type, which speaks very well of what BenQ has achieved with this XL2540K.

In addition, it has some interesting specific features of this type of screen, such as XL Setting Share to share profiles, Black eQualizer, compatibility with PS5 and Xbox Series X, DyAc and much more. Down 14% from 349 euros to 299 euros, so it is a perfect opportunity to acquire it and enjoy its benefits.

And so far today on Pre Black Friday. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s news.