This year in Amazon they have decided that Black Friday is not a matter of one day. Not even a week. They have been on Amazon since last Monday the 8th, with Black Friday offers on some products. Not everything is on offer and the most important thing is that as the offers will have limited duration not all will make it to the official Black Friday date.

If we had already advanced the most featured in home furnishings and in accessories for the bathroom, today comes the turn of small appliances. Those that are of great help to help us cook, keep the house in condition and pay attention to the design of some of these small appliances. They are so beautiful that in addition to being able to “show them off” with pride on the countertop, they are also a great option to give this Christmas.

Appliances to keep clean





The most sold robot vacuum cleaner from Amazon is this model from Cecotec and now on the occasion of Black Friday it has a 50% discount on Amazon.

Conga 1090 Connected Force robot vacuum and floor scrubber, with an App to control it that vacuums, sweeps, scrubs and mops, with a special brush for pets and with connection to Alexa & Google Assist. Your normal price € 259.00 and price now 129.00 euros

Cecotec Robot vacuum cleaner and floor scrubber Conga 1090 Connected Force, App Control, Vacuum, Sweep, scrub and mop, 1400 Pa, Special Brush for Pets, Smart Scrubbing, Alexa & Google Assist





If yours is the classic vacuum cleaner format, this Philips PowerPro Compact model also has a 50% discount. Bagless cyclonic vacuum cleaner with 1.5 liter tank, with anti-allergy filter. Normal price € 119.99 and now 69.99 euros

Philips PowerPro Compact FC9332 / 09 – Vacuum Cleaner with Bagless Cyclonic System, 1.5 L Tank, Allergy Filter, Easy to Clean





If you prefer the broom format, this JASHEN model has a 25% discount. It has 350 W, 2500m Brushless digital motor with removable Lithium-Ion battery with autonomy of 40 minutes. With smart led screen, three speeds (in purple V16 finish). Normal price € 199.00 and now 149.99 euros

JASHEN Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 350W Digital Brushless Motor 2500mAh Removable Lithium-Ion Battery 40 Minutes, Smart LED Display, 3 Speeds (purple V16)





Ironing centers make ironing time easier and shorter. This one from Rowenta, Easy Steam VR7260F0 model has 5.5 bars, 210 g / min steam boost, 100 g / min continuous steam, Airglide soleplate with 1.2 L tank and Eco mode compatible with all fabrics . Now with a 47% off. Normal price € 159.99 and price now 84.99 euros

Rowenta Easy Steam VR7260F0 – 5.5 bar high pressure ironing center, 210 g / min steam boost, 100 g / min continuous steam, Airglide soleplate with 1.2 L tank and Eco Mode, for all fabrics





Another model of ironing center is the Total Iron Expert 8500 Implode from Cecotec. It has 3000 W, 10 bars of pressure, non-slip sole, continuous steam blast 155 g / min), now with a 20% discount. Normal price € 149.90 and now with a 20% discount 119.90 euros

Cecotec 5502 Ironing Center (3000 W, 10 Pressure Bars, Non-slip Sole, 625 Blow, Continuous Steam 155 g / min), Not Applicable

Small appliance for the kitchen

It is





One of the small appliances that we have incorporated the most in the kitchen in the last year is the oil-free fryer. If you haven’t already, now is a good opportunity.

Cecotec Deluxe Rapid Black Oil-Free Fryer. 1400 W with 2.5 liters of capacity and 8 modes or programs. It has a temperature of up to 200 degrees, its basket and rack are dishwasher safe. Now you have a 20% discount. Normal price € 79.90 and now 63.90 euros

Cecotec Cecofry Deluxe Rapid Black Oilless Fryer. 1400 W, Diet, 2.5 liter capacity, 8 Modes, Temperature up to 200ºC, Dishwasher safe basket and rack





This COSORI 5.5L 1700W Oil Free Fryer has the design and its capacity as its best assets. Includes 11 Programs, air fryer with keep warm function, LED Touch screen, timer without BPA or PFOA, 100 Recipes. In white with a 21% discount. Normal price € 139.99 and now 109.99 euros

COSORI Oil-Free Fryer 5.5L, Hot Air Fryer with 11 Programs, Air Fryer with Keep Warm Function, LED Touch Screen, Timer, BPA and PFOA Free, 100 Recipes, 1700W, White





To keep taking care of us, this Russell Hobbs steamer (Amazon’s best-selling) has a 52% discount. With three containers and a capacity of 9 liters, 800 W stainless steel Bpa-free rice cooker. Normal price € 62.99 and now 29.99 euros

Russell Hobbs Cook @ Home Steamer – 3 Container, 9 L Capacity, Rice Cooker, BPA Free, Stainless Steel, 800 W – 19270-56





Cooking in detail requires a scale like this one from Cecotec. Cook Control 10000 Connected kitchen scale with app, 1 gr precision stainless steel finish, 5 kg capacity, LCD screen, slimline design and anti-fingerprint coating with 22% discount. Normal price € 18.16 and now 14.24 euros

Cecotec Kitchen Scale Cook Control 10000 Connected with App, Stainless Steel Finish, 1 gr precision, 5 kg capacity, LCD screen, extra-flat design, Anti-fingerprint coating





This retro air toaster is a way to enjoy toasts on a daily basis without compromising on kitchen aesthetics. Its design is so beautiful that it is perfect for a gift. I leave it there.

From Russell Hobbs, Inspire Gray toaster with two short and wide slots, for two slices, in gray. Normal price € 39.99 and now, with a 20% discount price 31.99 euros

Russell Hobbs Inspire Gray Toaster – 2 Short & Wide Slots, for 2 slices, Gray – 24373-56





This little capsule coffee maker has a 63% discount. It is the Bosch model, -TAS1007 Tassimo Happy capsule coffee maker-. 1400 W in vanilla and black (also available even in bright colors). Normal price € 79.00 and now 29.00 euros

Bosch TAS1007 Tassimo Happy Capsule coffee maker, 1400 W, vanilla and black





This Ufesa coffee maker is compatible with ground coffee or pods for espresso and cappuccino, with adjustable frother, 20 bars and 1.2 liter tank. It includes a practical cup warming function, has a power of 850W and a 25% discount. Normal price € 119.99 and now 89.99 euros

Ufesa CE7238 Cream Expresso and Cappuccino Coffee Maker, Adjustable Steamer, 20 Bars, 2 Modes: Ground Coffee or Pods, 1.2L Tank, Cup Warming Function, 850W, Cream





One of my favorite pieces (it’s like staying in a hotel at home) is this flat or horizontal toast. Made of stainless steel and three quartz heating elements, it includes six power levels, crumb tray, cable collection hole, stainless steel finishes, and has a 9% discount. Normal price € 21.90 and now 19.84 euros

Cecotec Horizontal Flat Toaster Turbo Easy Toast Inox. 3 Quartz Resistors, 6 Power Levels, Crumb Tray, Cable Drain, Stainless Steel Finishes, 900 W

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Similar in Decoesfera | The best discounts on furniture, textiles and decorations for Singles Day

Five sets of winter sheets and duvet covers to sleep warm now that the cold has arrived