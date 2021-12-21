12 Claro Shop products essential for this Christmas

The Christmas holidays have begun and, therefore, one of the stores that has prepared to surprise with the best offers in electronics, home products and the gaming world, is Claro Shop, which is always looking to offer the best promotions and prices to your Christmas consumers.

This end of the year season offers an important economic spill on the part of consumers, which will allow a reactivation of the national economy, since it is during the days before the end of the year that the holidays and celebrations are the perfect pretext to give away and to share.

This is how Claro Shop seeks to activate the magic of Christmas with the best promotions offering various must-see items to give and give away during this season that heralds the beginning of a new year.

These are 12 items proposed by Claro Shop to celebrate this Christmas with the best promotions and the best prices:

Support and stability

Create all kinds of creative content, making use of a flexible support that suits your needs. With a size of 28.5 x 5.2 x 5.2 cm and with a maximum load of 800 grams, the Super Flexible Adventure Tripod With Ufo2 Shutter offers a support that will add quality and stability to the shots taken, in addition to having a Bluetooth range of 10 meters.

Telephony and connectivity

Digital immersion fits in the palm of a hand with 6.8 inches, the Motorola Moto G60s Aqua Cellphone is a great purchase option for the pre-Christmas holidays, since it will be possible to enjoy all the moments with the family without the need to worry. by battery, obtaining up to 12 hours of charge in 12 minutes.

Aromas and fragrances

Elegance and comfort are obtained by having one of the essential accessories to enhance the beauty of any lady. With this Versace house fragrance, you will not only look incredible but also give off a scent that goes with the best Christmas outfit.

The passage of time intelligently

Not only is it enough to be able to measure time; Nowadays, the rhythm of daily life demands that it be optimized as much as possible and what better way to do it than with Fralugio Smartwatch Luxury Smartwatch for Women, which, in addition to giving a touch of glamor and elegance, will be an excellent ally. to carry out everyday tasks.

High quality large format for the family

The holidays of December are one of the best opportunities to get together as a family and enjoy a unique moment of conviviality with friends and loved ones, and what better way to do it than enjoying a Hisense Smart TV with a ULED 4K Roku 240MR screen.

Audio and comfort

Listening to your favorite music without the need for cables and with great style is now possible with Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Headphones, which have a comforting audio quality and an aesthetic and comfortable design. In addition, it has up to 2.5 hours of continuous use and up to 10 meters of connectivity without obstacles.

Cook in a healthy way

Every day it is easier to cook in a healthy and delicious way using the 4L MIDEA Air Fryer. In these Christmas holidays, surprise your family and friends with a healthy but delicious homemade meal, quickly, conveniently and with the pleasure of keeping the line.

Essential electronics

Due to social distancing, the use of a computer that allows optimal performance is necessary for everyday tasks, such as school and work. Get the best out of all your activities with the ASUS E410M Laptop, with which you will get better performance thanks to its Intel Celeron N4020 / BGA processor.

Leisure and fun

Today the world gaming It is taking incredible strength, so do not stay out and enter an infinite world of possibilities with a Playstation 5 and enjoy hours of incredible adventures with your loved ones, appreciating the incredible image quality and playability that this new console It was offered to all audiences.

Streamlines food preparation

Having a modern kitchen equipped with the latest technology is an easy task if products such as a NutriBullet food processor are integrated, with which you save time and space when preparing all those dishes to pamper the family during these December holidays. .

Comfort for gamers

Aware of gamer from the house with the Ergonomic Gaming Chair, take advantage of the season and celebrate with this great accessory that will provide comfort, style and comfort to spend incredible moments in hundreds of magical worlds full of adventures and great possibilities within one of the gaming trends of the new era.

Audio to share

During this season of celebrations, enjoy the conviviality of family and friends with the Altec Lansing Mini H2O Blue Wireless Speaker, which features waterproof protection and sound durability of up to six continuous hours.

