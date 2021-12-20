Every year, many are the people who are affected by the consequences of copious dinners and excessive ingestion of alcohol; ranging from simple abdominal bloating or digestive upset to more complex problems. Therefore, we leave 11 tips to face Christmas in moderation and avoid excesses on the next Christmas Eve.

Avoid accumulating hunger the previous days





A very common mistake that we usually make before Christmas is to limit ourselves to the maximum in terms of calories and meals in general, especially leaving aside pleasant preparations that we create anxiety, more desire to eat and they can lead to a level of hunger that is difficult to control.

If we accumulate hunger and desire to eat, as well as anxiety and stress the days before Christmas Eve due to a strict or very limited diet; the lack of control and excesses will be superior.

So we must try to eat as normal a diet as possible, not skip meals and choose nutritious and healthy dishes but with small portions of pleasant foods that prevent us from accumulating desire to eat and hunger.

Register and be aware of everything you eat





The first step to being moderate when eating and drinking is be aware of what enters our body.

Thus, from the previous days but especially at dinners and festive meals we recommend mentally record everything we consume and drink and their respective amounts, since this will help us avoid excesses, promoting satiety.

Eat slowly, savoring every bite





Reduce the speed of intake of food contributes greatly to controlling the amount to be consumed, as it is key to being aware of what we eat and also promotes satiety.

On the other hand, we can facilitate digestion if we eat slowly and we will enjoy more of typical dishes of these dates if we savor, chew well, and eat more slowly.

Avoid distractions when eating





Yes well on special occasions such as New Year’s Eve dinners we always recommend enjoy and socialize together with those around us; it is advisable to promote a more conscious intake, avoid distractions at the time of eating.

That is, we recommend do not listen to music or watch television at the time of eating; as well neither eat while we cook, serve food or dance. On the contrary, it is advisable to limit ourselves to food intake and to talk with those around us always sitting at the table, so that we can be attentive to each bite that enters our mouth.

Use plates and cutlery whenever possible





To easily record the quantity and quality of what enters our mouth, as well as to avoid unconscious pecking, we advise whenever possible to use plates and cutlery.

That is, even at the time of appetizers we advise serve us small portions on a plate before taking it to our mouths in order to know that all this will be what enters our organism; and in this way, count or be aware of what we have eaten.

This will also promote the satiety process and we will help reduce the rate of intake, all of which contribute to being more moderate when eating.

Drink enough water, especially between bites





To eat more slowly and also to contribute to satiety We recommend drinking sufficient amounts of fluids, as poor hydration can be confused with hunger and appetite and encourage us to eat more.

On the other hand, water intake is recommended which by a mechanical effect, distens the stomach and contributes to experiencing a feeling of fullness, which limits food intake.

Prioritize the intake of dishes rich in fiber or hard foods





To promote satiety by stimulating chewing, among other things, we recommend to better control the amount of food to be consumed this Christmas choosing high-fiber dishes or hard foods.

A high fiber content in preparations will slow down the digestive process and will keep us hungry for longer, while foods or preparations that require chewing due to their hardness will easily satiate to the organism.

Choose protein source preparations





Proteins not only help keep hunger in check but they are also the nutrient that stimulates the satiation process to a greater extent, that is, the one that determines the end of a meal.

For this reason, if we want to be moderate this Christmas choosing foods or preparations rich in protein, especially in lean proteins, it helps to avoid excesses.

Reduce the intake of alcohol and sugars as much as possible





Although alcohol and dishes with a high content of free or added sugars are common on these dates, we recommend limit to the maximum or reserve your consumption only for the toast.

This is recommended because both alcohol and sugars have an addictive effect It encourages us to eat more and more, and does not satiate at all.

Therefore, we recommend limiting its consumption and where possible reserve just for the toast or dessert your intake.

Always choose fruits and vegetables on your menu





The fruit and the vegetables Fresh or cooked, of all kinds and colors, they will always be recommended if we want to achieve a healthy Christmas menu, but they will also be very useful if we want to be moderate and avoid excesses this Christmas.

Thus, we always recommend choosing these foods to include in our preparations if we are the ones who cook, or prioritize their consumption if we have not decided on the Christmas menu. That is to say, we recommend choosing as a priority dishes based on fruits and vegetables that, due to their rich in fiber and water as well as for his low energy content, They will help us avoid excesses on this Christmas Eve.

Focus on enjoying and not eating or drinking





It is on these dates where we must all prioritize enjoyment with those around us, trying that the center or focus of Christmas Eve is not eating and drinking.

Although food and typical dishes will always be present and are part of the enjoyment and celebration; we must pay our attention to the occasion and the people or the moment itself, without everything going through food or drink.

That is, let’s try to think that Christmas is not just for drinking and eating but rather, it has other purposes that lead us to celebrate and meet and therefore, we must try to enjoy it above all.

These are 11 tips for first moderation this Christmas and avoid excesses that can have negative consequences the days after Christmas Eve.

Image | Unsplash and Jumpstory