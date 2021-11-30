Here we find an operating system that has been with us for a few weeks and has as much acceptance as negative reviews. While the expectation that this system has initially created has been great, once installed and tested many have been disappointed. But at the same time there are multitudes of users who are delighted with both the look and the functionality of Windows 11.

Once we have migrated from older versions of Windows to the new operating system, we will have to get used to how it works. Although it is very similar to other Windows, some aspects of both interface and operation differ. Precisely for all this that we are used to other versions, it may cost us a little work fluently in the new software from Microsoft.

One of the most useful methods when it comes to working optimally with programs and operating systems, which is through their key combinations. These allow us to access and execute all kinds of functions in a much more direct way. Precisely for this reason is why below we will talk about a series of keyboard shortcuts to work better in the aforementioned Windows 11.