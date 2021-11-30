At the moment when we are faced with a new operating system, one of the objectives is to use it in the most fluid way. In addition to getting the most out of it, we tend to be as productive as possible. This is something that, for example, is happening today with the new Microsoft software, Windows 11.
Here we find an operating system that has been with us for a few weeks and has as much acceptance as negative reviews. While the expectation that this system has initially created has been great, once installed and tested many have been disappointed. But at the same time there are multitudes of users who are delighted with both the look and the functionality of Windows 11.
Once we have migrated from older versions of Windows to the new operating system, we will have to get used to how it works. Although it is very similar to other Windows, some aspects of both interface and operation differ. Precisely for all this that we are used to other versions, it may cost us a little work fluently in the new software from Microsoft.
One of the most useful methods when it comes to working optimally with programs and operating systems, which is through their key combinations. These allow us to access and execute all kinds of functions in a much more direct way. Precisely for this reason is why below we will talk about a series of keyboard shortcuts to work better in the aforementioned Windows 11.
Essential keyboard shortcuts in Windows 11
When we get used to using a certain program on a regular basis, we learn a series of keyboard shortcuts to the most common functions. Therefore, we can do the same with this operating system that we are talking about.
Since they are only a few weeks old, these key combinations are sure to be extremely useful for us to access more quickly the functions that we use the most in each case. That is why we are going to show you some clear examples of all this below. In this case, to make use of these we will have to press the Windows key plus another alternative, as we will see below.
- Win + I: directly open the System Settings application to customize the system.
- Win + D– Hide or display the Windows 11 desktop when other programs are running.
- Win + Q: gives us direct access to the search function integrated into the operation itself.
- Win + P: we open the project function to use another output device.
- Win + G: the game bar appears on the screen so that we can use it.
- Win + L: it helps us to block the equipment or change the active account.
- Win + X: opens the context menu of the Start.
- Win + U: the window corresponding to the system’s accessibility options will appear on the screen.
- Win + T: it helps us to move between the applications located on the task bar.
- Win + K: gives us direct access to the sharing functionality built into Windows 11.
- Win + Z: the different display modes of the window we are in appear.