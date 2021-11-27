We have already passed Halloween, Thanksgiving and until Black Friday and therefore we begin the final stretch for Christmas. Some have already started to decorate the house, others will do it in the coming weeks and we all want a new ornament so we don’t always repeat the Christmas decoration year after year. So we have done a review of Christmas options for the bedroom, which is a room that we do not usually set for the holidays and that nevertheless, without much expense, can be ideal. We started with this game of christmas duvet cover by Catherine Lansfield for 21.72 euros.





Catherine Lansfield Duvet Cover Set, Polycotton, Red, Double Duvet Set

Elegant and discreet

Also from Catherine Lansfield this beige design It costs only 19 euros.

Catherine Lansfield BDB3-3904-WSHQ-Multi – Duvet covers, cotton

From the same firm, a bedding set with the motto let it snow in red and white It has a price of 19.66 euros.





Catherine Lansfield Let It Snow Game, Polycotton, Red and White, Double Duvet Set

The bedding set of Christmas Hearts in red cotton is worth 32.41 euros.





Christmas Hearts 100% Brushed Cotton – Bedding Set Composed By Cover, Color: Red / Multicolor, Cotton, Red / Multi-Color, Marriage

A game of duvet cover and pillowcases de Noel with Christmas trees in red is worth 41.48 euros.





Noel Bedspread Duvet Cover of 2 Pillowcase Bedding Set Bedding Christmas Trees, Red, King

Happy and colorful

A duvet cover set, like the one in the photo, for children and adults with Christmas motifs There is it for 39.99 euros.





Matching duvet cover and pillowcase set for kids and adults (220 x 240 cm)

The Sleepdown Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set in gray and red It costs 31.69 euros.





Sleepdown Scandi Scene-Duvet and Pillowcase Set (135 x 200 cm), Color, Fleece, Gray and Red, Loose

From the same firm, a set of duvet and pillowcases with reindeer design, warm and cozy, it costs 31.11 euros.





Sleepdown Comforter Set with Pillowcase (135 cm x 200 cm), Santa Claus, Warm and Cozy, Reindeer Design, Color, Fleece, Red and Gray, Loose

With geometric motifs

Another Catherine Lansfield bedding set with a design by pictures in red It costs 18.86 euros.





Catherine Lansfield Kelso Single Bed Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Red

An Amazon Basics bedding set, in flannel, checkered in red it costs 32.79 euros.





Amazon Basics Flannel Bedding Set with Duvet Cover – 230 x 220 cm / 50 x 80 cm x 2, Red Tartan

And another duvet cover set from Amazon with stripe design In Christmas colors it costs 18.19 euros.





Amazon Basics – Lightweight Microfiber Microfiber Duvet Cover Set, 200 x 200cm, Red Stripe (Red Simple Stripe)

