We live at 200km / h and our day to day is a non stop. As a general rule we go from one place to another without stopping and we want to get to everything without giving up style. Why not make life as glamorous and practical as possible if there are products to achieve it? For this, here we leave you our selection with 11 Amazon products with which we assure you that your life will be more glamorous (and more comfortable).



Music for two

Say goodbye to listening to a list of music on Spotify and your boyfriend another, as well as watching your favorite series separately. An adapter for the headphones will allow you to enjoy your best movies at the same time (and without disturbing anyone around you).

Adapter for two headphones in Amazon for 7.40 euros.

Make up in order

Sort and organize your makeup and brushes to achieve your looks in record time. In addition, this organizer is suitable for glass and mirrors.

Makeup organizer for glass or tile or mirrors. On Amazon for 16.64 euros.

Not everything is what it seems

Appearances can be deceiving and this lipstick proves it. A vibrator hidden in them makes this product a very practical way to carry a mini vibrator with you that will go more than unnoticed.

Lipstick Shaped Vibrator On Amazon for 15.99 euros

Endless atmosphere

Are you one of the nightly lights two or three candles to create atmosphere while you watch your favorite series or read a book? Thanks to these LED candles you can program the duration you want them to be lit and the degree of warmth of their Light.

Foam bath: 360º pleasure

There is nothing like a bubble bath to relax after a hard day at work. And even better if we accompany it with a glass of wine while we consult our iPad. For this, here is a table with which our traditional bathtub will multiply its possibilities.

Bamboo bathtub tray with iPad holder and wine glass in Amazon for 27.97 euros.

Each one with his glass

It is very common that in a meeting of friends we lose sight of our glass and we do not know how to discern which one it is among the others. Here’s the solution: a wine glass marker that will rub off easily with soap and water.

Washable wine glass marker for events in Amazon for 6.99 euros.

Music without interruption

We no longer have an excuse to cut a phone call if we want to take a bath. In addition, with waterproof bluetooth speakers, we can also enjoy our favorite Spotify playlists while we take a bath.

Waterproof bluetooth shower speaker in Amazon for 23.99 euros.

Store your information in style

To keep your information safe and stylish a pendrive design will be the best place to keep your most precious documents.

Cover with a touch of glamor

If you are one of those who do not separate from your Ipad a cover chic will be the undoubted protagonist to complete your looks from day to day.

For the wine lovers

For lovers of wine, beer or any drink from which they do not want to separate. This accessory is the solution to hold your glass while you get ready in the bathroom or take a shower. Ideal for glass, ceramic or tiles.

Glass of wine or beer anywhere (including shower) in Amazon for 14.95 euros.

Start the day right

They say there is nothing like getting up on the right foot to start the day with energy. Feel as if the light of dawn will wake you up thanks to this sunrise simulator.

Photos | Instagram arethagallate