10 tips to teach your child to handle teasing

During childhood and adolescence, interpersonal relationships are hostile. Teaching your child to handle teasing protects him from bullying.

Children and adolescents are often cruel to each other; This does not mean that they will be bad people when they grow up. During the first stages of development, interpersonal relationships are difficult to manage. It is important to teach young people how to handle teasing so that they have healthy bonds with their peers.

When children learn to relate empathically they are less cruel, but it does not always depend on them. It is necessary to learn to behave when others are like that with one. In this article we will look at some tips to teach children how to respond when they feel humiliated.

Tips for Teaching Your Child to Handle Teasing

Children can learn to behave and be kind to others. However, it is also necessary that they learn to handle the teasing of some colleagues.

Now we review a list with recommendations for parents to provide their children with personal safety and esteem. Go for it.

Teasing between children and adolescents is common. Learning how to manage them is a process that requires the accompaniment of parents.

1. Internal dialogue

Teaching children that they can talk to themselves is good. When parents encourage internal dialogue in young people, they are better able to manage frustrations. For example, it is a good idea to teach them phrases like “This mockery does not define me, I must not fall for this provocation”.

2. Selective response

Not all deserve an answer; sometimes it’s best to ignore certain comments. Children should know that some people require explanations and that in other cases a simple answer will suffice. However, cWhen it comes to teasing, it’s best to ignore it completely.

3. Healthy limits

Making friends is a natural part of childhood, but it is important that they exist healthy boundaries in the friendship. It is not healthy for humiliations to be part of the social dynamic.

When children can tell the difference between a harmless joke and a nasty tease, they are able to set limits..

4. Visualization

Imagination is a resource we have to deal with problems. By means of the positive visualization, young people can meet the challenges of adolescence.

For instance, create a funny image in the mind when they are the subject of jokes. This helps to ignore malicious comments.

5. Personal acceptance

Accepting the reality of the facts helps to tolerate teasing. This is that, when a child does not feel threatened by his reality, he is stronger.

If a young person has acne and is teased, the protective thought would be “Yes, I have acne, but I’m going to fix it, this won’t be forever”.

6. Seek support

No child who is the victim of constant teasing should be alone. It is important for young people to know that they can count on adults for support.

Sometimes students do not tell their teachers that they are being victims of bullying for fear of being rejected. It is the duty of parents to break with that paradigm.

7. Be an example of kindness

Responding to teasing with kindness breaks a maladaptive dynamic. In other words, Being able to be nice to those who try to hurt us changes the rules of the game.

In this way, we show that teasing does not affect us. In addition, an example is given of how friendship should work.

8. Have a sense of humor

The humor It is a therapeutic resource that helps to lighten uncomfortable moments. It is not about making cruel jokes about others. The idea is see situations from a less catastrophic perspective and being able to joke about it.

9. Hobbies

Although it is necessary to have friends, it is also important to have hobbies that we can do alone. Showing children that they can have fun individually helps build self-esteem. By having good thoughts, young people do not necessarily need to fit into any group.

10. Strengthen the family bond

Family relationships are the first social nucleus that children have. In this sense, the importance of ensuring good family dynamics is understood.

It is not about being overprotective, but about strengthening the bond. Fun family activities are a good idea to improve these relationships.

The family bond is the base on which the emotional efforts of children are based.

What should parents keep in mind to apply these tips?

It is essential that parents or caregivers have a healthy relationship with their children. In order to implement these tips, children must see in their significant adults a figure of trust.

Parenting styles should be based on affection, but without losing authority before young people. During adolescence it is common for children to behave in a distant way with their parents. However, it is the responsibility of adults to maintain closeness and not allow premature detachment from the family to occur.

Teaching your child to handle teasing is possible when there is trust.

Teasing is always negative?

Teasing is never harmless, no matter how much it looks like. Many people normalize put-downs and justify them, saying they are part of a sense of humor.

However, the reality is that a taunt has negative effects on the recipient. It is a type of verbal and often psychological aggression. Teaching children not to make fun of others is also part of the growth process.

