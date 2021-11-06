10 New Video Games For Cell Phones Released This 2021

In this 2021 they have seen the light a series of video games for cell phones that are increasingly impressive both in their visuals and in their mechanics. That is why we did not want to pass up 10 titles that you can try on Android and iOS.

Pokemon Unite – Free – MOBA

This new bet from The Pokemon Company came out first on Nintendo Switch and then on Android and iOS. It emulates the bases of League of Legends but with pokemons, although it still has a long way to go. You can read the review of this title below:

On June 24, 2020, The Pokémon Company took the courage to announce a new and risky project, Pokémon Unite. Share it with your friends I like this: I like it Charging…



Marvel: Future Revolution – Free – RPG

An open world RPG with several of the characters from the Marvel franchise. The interesting thing that continues to be updated even with the next movie of The Eternals. The downside is that the connection in Latin America can be very bad.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer – Free – Augmented Reality RPG

The Witcher saga continues to expand in both the books, the games and the Netflix series. Now it’s your turn to fight these creatures yourself in this augmented reality game.

NieR Reincarnation – Free – RPG

The last installment of the NieR saga went straight to cell phones, although this does not prevent us from appreciating its beautiful landscapes and characters, a great story and an incredible soundtrack.

The Walking Dead Survivors – Free – Management and Strategy

The official settlement management and strategy game of The Walking Dead has everything the fan can hope for. Even the appearance of several iconic characters from the comic or tv series.

Slay the Empire – 10 Dollars – Cards and Rogue-Like

A card game that combines this genre with elements of fantasy, rogue-like with several paths to choose from in a wide variety of cards and enemies.

Huntdown – Free Demo – Platforms and Action

Huntdown had already come out on PC and consoles as a great bet on retro video game nostalgia from the 80s / 90s not only in the graphics, but also in mechanics similar to Contra and Metal Slug.

Unruly Heroes – 2 Dollars – Platforms and Adventure

Another title that had already been released on PC and consoles and that reached cell phones. Unruly Heroes freely adapts the Chinese novel A Journey to the West, with mythological beings from that culture.

Baba is You – 7 Dollars – Wit and Puzzle

Created by one person and totally innovative. Baba is You It came to PC and Switch last year and it is a totally enjoyable game on mobile phones, with several challenges that will drive you crazy. You can read the review of this title below:

The independent developer Arvi “Hempuli” Teikari presents Baba is you: puzzle with more than 200 levels to solve, which will give us hours and hours of entertainment (and also a bit of suffering, ha). Share it with your friends I like this: I like it Charging…



Cookie Run Kingdom – Free – Management and RPG

The world of cookies continues to expand with this management game that allows us to create our own empire, while leveling up our heroes.

