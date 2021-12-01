Get out the hot chocolate, have a marathon and enjoy these Christmas movies to the fullest

Christmas is coming, and nothing like welcoming the holiday season with the best Christmas movies. We leave you a guide to fantastic films ideal for the holidays!

Princess Exchange

Starring Vanessa Hudgens, the Princess Swap trilogy follows the story of a Chicago baker whose life changes when she runs into her royal doppelgänger. Due to their great resemblance, the protagonist exchanges lives with the Duchess of Montenero and begins an adventure that she never imagined living.

Klaus

The Oscar-nominated animated film tells the story of a postman who is sent to a dark, remote and sad town at the North Pole, unaware that the carpenter he will meet there will turn out to be Santa Claus.

Calendar love

Sloane and Jackson meet at the most opportune moment; Both are fed up with spending the holidays single, so they decide to see each other only for the most important dates of the year, such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Thanksgiving. How easy will it be to honor their agreement when the chemistry between them becomes more and more apparent?

A Christmas in California

A rich seducer, who has no worries in life, pretends to be a ranch laborer in order to get a farmer to sell him her land before Christmas.

A castle for Christmas

In this exciting film, an American writer flees to Scotland after starring in a powerful scandal. Her stay in the country is complicated when she falls in love with a castle and must face the owner: a grumpy duke. The movie stars Cary elwes (Saw), Brooke shields (The Blue Lagoon) and Suanne braun.

Christmas Wedding Planner

Kelsey Wilson is a talented wedding planner whose career is about to take a turn when she is commissioned to plan her cousin’s exclusive wedding. However, everything falls apart when a handsome private investigator crosses his life to turn his world upside down.

The Boy Who Saved Christmas

A real Santa Claus story! A young man named Nikolas goes to Elfhelm with the goal of returning home with the gift of hope. In this magical place you will face unexpected characters and prove that magic really exists.

A christmas prince

A journalist must cover the succession to the throne in the kingdom of Aldovia, and after a press conference, she decides to sneak into the Royal Palace to get an exclusive note from Prince Richard, a young man with little interest in royalty. Being mistaken for the princess’s new teacher, Amber will have the opportunity to get to know the prince much better.

The knight of christmas

How exciting would a Christmas be next to a handsome 14th century English gentleman? A high school teacher (Vanessa Hudgens) will change her idea about love when she meets the protagonist of the film.

The new Cinderella: a Christmas wish

Kay (Laura Marano) must deal with her heavy stepmother and her unbearable stepsisters. Her dream of becoming a singer and songwriter is interrupted by the constant requests of her relatives, so she is forced to work as an elf.

