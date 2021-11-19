These errors in the script of Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone have given what to talk about among the Potterheads

20 years have passed since the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The film saga based on the novels by JK Rowling added a total of eight films, ending in 2011 with the second part of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

A franchise that is still alive thanks to the Fantastic Animals prequels and where to find them, whose third installment will hit theaters in 2022. And while Harry Potter is one of the most successful sagas in film history, accumulating more than 9,200 million dollars at the box office amassed in his ten films so far, that does not prevent that since his first film there were certain inconsistencies or gaps in his plot that still worry many of his more than 9.200 million dollars at the box office amassed. In his ten films so far, that does not prevent that from his first film there were certain inconsistencies or gaps in his plot that still worry many of his most dedicated fans to this day.

We go over some of the most memorable script holes from the film directed by Chris Columbus.

10 inconsistencies from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone that 20 years later remain unsolved

The lost day

Most fans know all about “the lost day,” the first big hole in the script. Hagrid delivers little Harry to the Dursleys with the help of Sirius Black’s motorcycle on the night of November 1, a full day after the events that led to the death of his parents at the hands of Lord Voldemort. If Hagrid picked up Harry on Halloween after those fateful events, it is unknown what they did during that lost day.

The Weasleys shouldn’t be poor

It doesn’t make sense that the Weasley family, which is full of famous witches and wizards, are poor when they master magic. This leaves fans wondering what not to use magic for everything they need, including some minor home repairs that would not involve any kind of public display of their powers.

The economy in the Harry Potter universe

Aside from the fact that money should be useless to wizards and there should be no poverty in your world, your entire economy is full of script holes. Goblins have a complete disdain for wizards, however they are entrusted with wizard money, and many dark items that would otherwise be confiscated are allowed to be kept in Gringotts. The prices don’t make sense either, from the carts to the Quidditch World Cup items to the items wizards wear every day. Fans have pointed out that a wizard’s wand costs seven galleons, while a lock of unicorn hair costs 10, which doesn’t make sense as many wands have unicorn horns on their cores.

Snape’s Secret

In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone it is said that Severus Snape, the character of the unforgettable Alan Rickman, was tasked with keeping the Philosopher’s Stone safe, but how he protected the stone was never revealed. Those who have read the books know that Snape did a difficult potions test in the many trials the children had to go through to get the stone, and including this scene would have easily solved this plot hole.

The protection of the stone

The fact that three freshmen could pass all of the Hogwarts teachers’ tests to get to the Philosopher’s Stone proves two things: Dumbledore didn’t protect the stone enough, and the Hogwarts teachers aren’t as impressive as they appear.

Not only were Slytherin wizards bad

When Hagrid told Harry that “there wasn’t a single witch or wizard who went bad who wasn’t in Slytherin” he was wrong. The house still gets a bad rap despite the fact that Peter Pettigrew, one of Voldemort’s worst followers, is from Gryffindor. Also, many fans don’t know that Merlin was from Slytherin.

Hogwarts subjects

Many fans have pointed out that while Harry, Hermione, and Ron learn everything about how to do magic, they never learn math or history. “Much of algebra and trigonometry can be solved by magic, but there are still many careers that magicians could enter that would require higher mathematics and science, such as healers. Wizards who work for the Ministry should definitely have a better understanding of Muggle history as well, ”ComicBook notes.

Quidditch

Quidditch is a dangerous sport that often ends badly, especially for Harry Potter, but parents are not required to give their permission to play. Later in the saga, when Harry is denied access to Hogsmeade for not having permission from his parents, this script hole becomes apparent.

The goal of the philosopher’s stone

In addition to Harry Potter’s presence at Hogwarts, the Philosopher’s Stone is another reason to attract Voldemort to the school. Dumbledore subsequently announces that the stone will be destroyed, leaving the question as to why it was not destroyed in the first place rather than putting the school and its students at risk.

Homing owls

As adorable as homing owls are, there really is no point in their presence when mail could be sent with the help of magic. Considering how slow owls can be, it doesn’t make sense for this method to be used to communicate. The hole is even more apparent when you see how fast people can travel to see each other. Between the Apparition and the Floo Powders, people in the world of Harry Potter could deliver messages in person faster than sending it with an owl.

