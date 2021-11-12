The issue of drug shortages is not new in Mexico, although in recent days it has intensified. Although the most notorious complaints are from parents of Kids with cancer in reality the lack of drugs is widespread. The fact is becoming more serious but beyond looking for the guilty, what is needed is to find solutions.

For this reason, the Chamber of Senators urged the Ministry of Health (SSa) and their state counterparts; to the Institutes of Health for Well-being (Insabi), Mexican Social Security (IMSS), and Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), so that they guarantee the supply of medicines at all levels of care for their medical units, as well as timely and quality access to medical treatment.

The opinion highlights that, in Mexico, the National System of Health Quality Indicators, recorded in 2019, 2020 and 2021, that one in four prescriptions cannot be fully covered. It is the first time that it is presented in the first level care units.

Positions on the shortage of medicines

Senator Lilia Margarita Valdez Martínez said that it is necessary to guarantee the supply of medical supplies. In addition, the strategy implemented to meet the demands for the supply of medicines to patients with childhood cancer must be informed in a timely manner.

While Cora Cecilia Pinedo Alonso recognized that health institutions must modify their operational schemes to respond to the challenge of building a more efficient, robust and quality National Health System, in order to meet the needs of the population.

Senator Manuel Añorve Baños denounced that the shortage of medical supplies is a reality that hurts millions of Mexicans, especially many families with minors with cancer, who have had to block streets, avenues and even the airport to be heard.

Senator Martha Cecilia Márquez Alvarado stressed that it is a great achievement that the President recognizes the shortage of medicines and demands that the Secretary of Health and the director of Insabi address this problem, so that now there is no pretext for the lack of drugs.

Senator Sylvana Beltrones Sánchez revealed that one of the most excruciating problems that Mexicans have faced in the last three years is the shortage of medicines and their distribution.

For his part, Senator German Martínez Cázares stressed that some officials did not purchase drugs because the Ministry of Finance centralized everything.

In addition, the approved document indicates that, in the span of two years, more than 200 amparos have already been granted and almost 600 complaints have been filed with the National Human Rights Commission, by the beneficiaries who claim the lack of medicines for their treatments.

It is also underlined that the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness mentioned that in Mexico the lack of a comprehensive drug policy, which ensures competition and the proper functioning of the market, has led to problems to ensure timely access of the population to quality drugs .