German tennis player Alexander Zverev, No. 3 in the world, relentlessly beat Russian Daniil Medvedev, No. 2 and reigning champion of the tournament, this Sunday in the final of the Masters in Turin, by a double 6-4, to lift his second ‘Teachers Cup’.

With this prestigious victory in a tournament that brings together the eight best tennis players of the season, Zverev concludes an especially prolific 2021 for the German, who has won six titles, including Olympic gold in Tokyo-2020.

