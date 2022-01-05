Both are part of the group of 10 animals that received their second dose of the CO-19 vaccine on Monday at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, one of the largest private zoos in Latin America, as part of an experimental campaign that has forward this institution after a donation from the “Zoetis” veterinary laboratory.

Several species of apes and big cats are more likely to be infected, according to reports from several zoos.

“Sandai is a unique specimen from South America, with an important reproductive potential for the species and that led us to focus on immunizing it,” Ignacio Idalsoaga, veterinarian and director of Buin Zoo, explained to AFP.

Big cats like Charly were also added, in addition to three other lions, two tigers and three pumas.

Vaccination for zoo animals in Chile.

The first dose was administered on December 13; the second, on January 3. Most of the species were vaccinated without the need to be anesthetized, after a long learning process based on stimuli.

“It is a very long process but at the same time very beautiful”, explains Esteban Idalsoaga, head of the Department of Animal Welfare at the zoo.

“When they are very complicated behaviors such as an injection, where we already know that they are going to have a discomfort or they are going to feel the prick, the reward has to be greater than the discomfort,” he explains.

They trained Charly by giving him a good portion of fresh meat in his mouth. Sandai was offered large quantities of bananas, his favorite food.

The training -which in the case of Charly tiger took about six months- began at first by touching the thigh with a pencil, and then using a porcupine quill, without piercing the skin. Everything so as not to anesthetize them.