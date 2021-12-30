Zoe Saldana prepares for her return to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Actress Zoe Saldana will reprise her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 from the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The last time we saw Gamora (Zoe Saldana) it was in Avengers: Endgame (2019), she was a 2014 version who had done a timeskip alongside Thanos, so it is different from the character we have seen in the first two movies of Guardians of the Galaxy. Especially since he hadn’t met Star Lord / Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). So your attitude towards the rest of the group will be very different in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

As we already know the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and they will also have a Christmas special of Disney plus before releasing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in theaters. But on neither of those two occasions will he be Zoe saldana What Gamora, since for now it is in an unknown place in the Marvel Studio Cinematic Universes.

In a recent post on her social media, the actress Zoe saldana has shared several images and in one of them we can see her with her typical green makeup of Gamora.

The actress continues her great film career.

Apart from rolling Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, we can see Zoe saldana in some very interesting movies. Since it will be in the aftermath of Avatar as Neytiri and will also star The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. Will do the series From Scratch and the director’s untitled project David O. Russell. Finally it will roll Fencer which is about an Olympic athlete who must fight against her rivals and against herself and The bluff where she will play a Caribbean woman who discovers her secret past when her island is invaded by evil buccaneers.

By last, Zoe saldana could also return as Uhura in a fourth installment of Star trek. But this project has been stopped for a long time and has not finished starting. Meanwhile, we can see it as Gamora in the movies of Marvel studios in the Disney Plus streaming platform.