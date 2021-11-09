LaSalud.mx .-The general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Master Zoé Robledo, began his appearance this Friday morning before the United Health and Social Security Commissions of the Senate of the Republic, as part of the Gloss of the Third Government Report.

In his message he said that a year ago “We had 16 thousand beds to treat COVID and six thousand of them were occupied that day, the second wave was just about to begin. By December 1, there were 7,400 beds occupied and by January 21, almost double, 13,500”.

“The second wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations increased the number of confirmed cases by 111% and hospitalizations by 41%. Our mission all the time has been and continues to be that no one who needs it is left without medical attention, regardless of whether they are a beneficiary of the IMSS or if they are not.”.

“To avoid saturation, from December 31 to February 1, we managed to have, in the IMSS alone, 4,748 beds only in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico, it was essential to do so to avoid collapse and hospital saturation”.

“Throughout the country, in addition to the reconversion, we launched a model, the implementation of Social Security Respiratory Care Modules, it is about 3,223 modules for the detection, timely treatment and follow-up of outpatients”.

“All this effort meant the hiring of 47 thousand 185 temporary workers, but that they were temporary did not mean that they lacked rights or the same working conditions as the rest of the personnel, we hired them for a specified time in 11 different health categories”.

In this sense, he also mentioned that the pilot test was added to incorporate independent workers. To date, 6,304 have joined with an average daily salary of 222.09 pesos, which is higher than that under the scheme of the 44 modality.

On the other hand, with the labor reform to avoid subcontracting, 2.9 million workers have migrated from the outsourcing. “An extraordinary element that has occurred in this migration: in 75% of the cases these workers have seen their salary increase by 11%, that is, there was a salary underreporting or there were other elements that did not make up the salary, but that today are to be for the benefit of the workers, because from this it is that the calculation of the insurance is made, of their pension of their disabilities ”, ended.

DZ