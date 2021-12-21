The version of Catwoman by Zöe Kravitz that we will see in The Batman pretends to be very feline, which is why the actress looked at different animals for her fight scenes.

The batman is one of the most anticipated films of Dc comics of the year 2022, since it will be a restart of the Dark Knight and will have a spectacular cast led by Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Colin farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, Zoë kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Now the actress Zöe Kravitz has revealed some very interesting details about his Catwoman: “We saw cats and lions and how they fight. So we talked about what’s really possible when you’re my size and Batman is so much stronger than me. What is my ability? It is to be fast and complicated.

“So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporates different types of martial arts, like capoeira and a kind of feline movement similar to dance.

The film will tell the origin of this character.

We already know that when it starts The batman, the crusader in the cape will take a while as Gotham’s vigilante, but that will be different for Catwoman, as Zöe Kravitz revealed that: This movie is an origin story for Selina. It is the beginning of her discovering who she is, beyond someone trying to survive. I think there is a lot of room to grow and I think we are seeing her become what I am sure will be the femme fatale. “

Here we leave you the trailer of The batman, where we can see Zöe Kravitz What Catwoman and it seems that the relationship with Bruce wayne It will be quite complicated, as it already happens in the comics.

The batman It will premiere on March 4, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.