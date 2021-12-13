ZK rollups enter the scene as an evolution of Ethereum's quest for scalability

Scalability on the Ethereum (ETH) network has been a point of contention within the cryptocurrency ecosystem for years, mainly due to high rates and network congestion during peak demand periods.

The latest solution that has emerged as a definitive remedy to Ethereum’s scalability problems is Zero-knowledge rollups (ZK rollups), a form of scaling that performs off-chain calculations and presents them on-chain through a validity test.

Zk rollup season – cryptowarlord.eth (͡ ° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@CryptoWarlordd) December 7, 2021

ZK rollups season

At the beginning of the year, protocols that chose to use optimistic rollups, such as Optimism and Arbitrum, dominated the headlines and were touted as the best solution for scaling on Ethereum., but apart from Arbitrum, the hype for those protocols has died down and traders have pointed out that even optimistic rollups have higher than desirable fees when the network is under peak demand.

First successes in 2021

At the same time that optimistic rollup solutions were in the spotlight, protocols modeled after ZK rollups quietly demonstrated their capabilities.

DYdX, a decentralized futures and perpetual exchange, was an early adopter of ZK rollup technology through its partnership with StarkWare., whose StarkNet network is a decentralized, permissionless ZK Rollup.

To date, the platform has been reasonably successful, managing to process a 24-hour trading volume greater than Coinbase at times..

Loopring (LRC) is another protocol that has been used by ZK rollups to reduce transaction costs and accelerate its throughput capabilities., which has helped push the LRC price to a new all-time high of $ 3.83 in early November.

1-day chart of the LRC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

ZK-rollups could be the next “rotation” for traders

Following last week’s major market-wide sale, ZK rollups have resurfaced as a cryptocurrency buzzword.

Polygon, a layer 2 platform for the Ethereum network, made headlines for the announcement of the acquisition of Mir, a project that develops two subcategories of zero-knowledge tests known as PLONK and Halo.

The investment of 250 million MATIC tokens by Polygon, which already offers some of the lowest fees of any protocol on the Ethereum network, was made in an effort to “explore and encourage all significant scaling approaches and technologies at this stage“according to Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

Other highly anticipated protocol that has been gaining traction recently is zkSync, a scaling solution created by Matter Labs which raised $ 50 million in a Series B round led by Andreessen Horowitz in early November.

Total zkSync deposits vs. total unique tusers

According to Delphi Digital, The two main projects that are underway at zkSync are ZigZag, a decentralized exchange, and a financing platform called Gitcoin..

Delphi Digital analysts said,

“Based on L2 fees, token exchanges through ZigZag on zkSync have the lowest fees.”

Points of view and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading movement involves risk. You should carry out your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: