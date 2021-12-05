Zero Dawn, new Fall Guys character

After signing collaborations with exclusive PlayStation characters such as Kena and the Rot from Kena: Bridge of Spirits or the well-known lombax from Ratchet & Clank, Mediatonic has surprised by announcing the Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn arrives at the Fall Guys party-royale that just a few days ago began its sixth season. The great heroine who will return in Horizon II: Forbidden West will have her own skin in the Fall Guys store in exchange for some crowns, it will be available from next Monday, December 6.

Aloy is coming to Fall Guys! Prepare to avoid the threat of machines, collect fire cans, and earn unique rewards in Aloy’s Challenge! pic.twitter.com/uOTVrsZQlY – Fall Guys in Spanish – Season 6 👑 (@FallGuys_ESP) December 3, 2021

Of course, it seems that Sony has no impediment in making the character created by Guerrilla Games known in other games. Aloy has already been seen in numerous games, all of them highly successful, such as Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Fortnite or Genshin Impact.

<br>

Know more: Get Prime Gaming rewards and the Slushie Bear pack in Fall Guys



Fall Guys is not available on Xbox and Nintendo Switch yet

What is clear is that Xbox and Nintendo Switch players won’t be able to handle Aloy in Fall Guys, at least for now, as the character will be for a limited time in the game store that has not yet reached these platforms. Recently, Mediatonic confirmed that the versions of these platforms will wait until 2022 after delaying their planned launch for last summer. Meanwhile, PlayStation and PC players have been able to kick off the party-themed Season 6 games, featuring five trials with new obstacles and some special modifications, around 25 skins, and more.