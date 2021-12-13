LaSalud.mx .-The general director of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (Issste), Pedro Zenteno Santaella, began the tour of the family medical units to verify the conditions in which they operate and generate conditions that allow guaranteeing first-level care to the 13.5 million beneficiaries.

“The proximity with the beneficiaries, doctors, nurses and workers allows us to complete the diagnosis that we already have to transform the institute, that is why I began the journey in three medical units located in the State of Mexico, of the 1,145 that it has in the Issste across the country“Said the head of the agency accompanied by the Director of Health Regulations, Ramiro López Elizalde.

He added that the Tlalnepantla and Cuautitlán Izcalli clinics comply with what is established in the institute, give a good service and some details will be corrected that will reinforce medical care in the area.

On the other hand, in Naucalpan, he said, the space is not adequate for the medical staff to carry out their work and the beneficiaries feel calm, so a project will be started to move the clinic to land owned by the institute, which It has the necessary dimensions, so that it is a place with better conditions, more decorous and where the attention that the beneficiaries deserve can be provided.

“We are worrying and taking care to provide a better service and that the staff has the necessary tools to carry out their work, making the necessary changes gradually and correctly”, Zenteno Santaella pointed out before medical, nursing, administrative and beneficiaries personnel.

Before the personnel in charge of the pharmacies of the medical units that he visited, Zenteno Santaella stated: “It is a priority that the supply of medicines and health supplies are guaranteed, that is a central point and work is being done to regularize it”.

Finally, he reiterated that he will continue the tours until completing the visit to the one thousand 145 that it has in the Issste in national territory, both Family Care Clinics and Family Medicine Units, “working at ground level to understand and know”, He concluded.

