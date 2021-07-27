Mobile phones and smart watches are just as important as the accessories that accompany them. Nothing would be theirs if they did not have a charger to regenerate their battery and get back to work. This time we are not going to talk to you about a normal one, but about a 4-in-1 charger for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

It is the idea that the Zens company has had and that it has brought to the market. A novel and well-designed article, which is already on sale to the public. Of course, we are going to give you all the details of this charger and its price so that you can buy it. If you have a clear interest.

4-in-1 charger specifications

This multi-device charger is made from high-quality materials to provide a sturdy stand. It is not for less, considering that it can support the weight of up to 4 devices at the same time. It is made with aluminum that gives the structure a lot of strength, while giving it a clean and simplistic design.

Going deeper inside, this Zens charger has 15 W capacity for Magsafe compatible devices. It is one of the main requirements for this product, so you will not be able to charge any iPhone terminal. In other words, it is compatible with the iPhone 12, the only Apple smartphone with this system.

In addition to the charging disc compatible with the iPhone 12 to charge it both vertical as well as horizontal way, It also has another disk to charge the Apple Watch, a 5 W Qi charging point for the AirPods case or other compatible device, as well as an additional USB-A port on the side of the structure to charge another device to through a cable.

How could it be otherwise, the product has a powerful power adapter to supply all devices that are charged simultaneously. Specifically, the adapter has a capacity of 30 W to connect it to the current.

Price and where to buy this Zens wireless charger

This multi-charger is available to purchase from the Zens website for him next July 29, although it is already in pre-sale. The starting price is € 139.99, and has a 3-year warranty for return or damage.

It is not the cheapest on the market, but it is not an unaffordable price for a product that offers simultaneous charging of up to 4 devices, something that is not found today. Of course, has shipping to Spain and South America, in addition to offering secure payment methods such as Visa or PayPal.

What do you think of this new 4-in-1 charger for your iPhone, Apple Watch or your AirPods?