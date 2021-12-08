Next week it opens in theaters Spider-Man: No way home, and its star, Zendaya, is already thinking about future projects

Zendaya is one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood right now and it seems that former Disney star Chanel is never far from our screens with a new high-profile project, but it seems like she’s starting to think about using her influence to make the transition behind the cameras. The Marvel actress has spoken about an exciting new project of her own that she would love to bring to life at some point: an LBGTQ + love story between two black women.

In an interview with his co-star of Euphoria, Colman Domingo, for Interview magazine, Zendaya revealed that no “Necessarily has a plan” for your career. That being said, the idea of ​​switching over to management in the near future “Thrills”, as she admits that she is very inquisitive and curious on set and always asks team members for more information on the process of making the film.

“I never really thought, ‘I have to do this at this point and I want to do this right then.'”Zendaya said about her future plans. “I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person. So, I keep it loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career, then it would allow me to do that. The idea of ​​trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not at it, I’m right there trying to learn. I walk around and ask our crew members, ‘What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me? ‘ Because we have some true veterans in the game. So the hope is that one day I’ll be able to do the things I want to see.

And one of the things that Zendaya wants to explore is “A simple love story about two black girls” that avoids darkness or material “traumatic” that usually accompanies stories about race or race relations. If she ever does this romantic story, Zendaya would want her to leave the audience “Happy” and “wanting to fall in love.”

“I don’t want it to be rooted in anything other than a story about two people falling in love and that’s it. Something simple and beautiful, that leaves you happy and wanting to fall in love “he explained. “I have not seen that without it being more about the traumatic side of things, which is very important to talk about, but I would love a story about coming of age where awkward and funny things happen, like when any other young person is trying to find out who they are.

Although many actors slowed down during the pandemic, Zendaya had four major movies in 2021. Namely, the black-and-white romantic drama Malcolm & Marie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, in which she played Lola Bunny, Dune, and of course, Spider-Man: No Way Home, along with Tom Holland. 2022 appears to be another great year for her as well, as the long-awaited second season of Euphoria it finally lands in January.