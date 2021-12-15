Last night, we watched several celebrities walk the red carpet at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A part of these celebrities were the protagonists and who we believe caught the attention of all the reflectors, is the co-star of this film, the beloved actress Zendaya (recognized for her looks and style).

The young actress wore an elegant and amazing dress that had a complete relationship with the spider-man theme, that’s right, it is a luxurious dress with a discreet network design on it, which she wore even more since it came in conjunction with sophisticated but truly stunning makeup and hairstyle.

Since she arrived on the carpet, she was the focus of attention, and it is that the actress from her first photos that saw the light, her admirers have been dazzled, filling with compliments to the girl in TwitterWell, they were maddened by how good he looked.

The entire cast was on the line and looked up to the event, but without a doubt Zendaya was the one who stole the night, once again showing herself as a fashion icon to the whole world.

According to the Daily Mail, Zendaya She was wearing a dress designed by Maison Valentino, specially made to look like a spider web, which was completely in keeping with the theme of this occasion.

A pair of Christian Louboutin heels accompanied this clever look. Upon arrival, she had a beautiful lace mask that matched the outfit. This captivating look was chosen by Zendaya’s stylist, Law roach.

Zendaya brings to life Michelle Jones (MJ) from the beginning of the Spider-Man saga of Tom holland, who in the current plot develops a romantic relationship with Peter Parker, which was created in a fluid way that has been placed in the taste of Spider-Man fans.

In this edition, MJ is one of the main and central characters of the plot, and we believe he could be an important piece of this Marvel (MCU) film.

Her fame as an actress has increased notably since she is part of the cast of Spider-Man, she has also shown that she is an artist worthy of being part of it, because in addition to acting, she has other unique talents, such as dance.

We are sure that this outfit was an excellent decision by Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach, since the interpreter melted social networks, just like the heart of our favorite arachnid.