Zendaya is in full promotion of the new installment of Spiderman: Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actress, along with Tom Holland, have attended the program Good Morning America, and for the occasion the actress has once again been the star of all eyes with an imposing tailor.





The actress has opted for a neon pink suit perfect to wear in spring and winter, consisting of blazer long tailor-made cross and trousers with ankle darts. A two-piece signed by Alexander McQueen from the Spring-Summer 2022 collection. A very sophisticated style and ideal to give a touch of color to the dark winter.





As accessories it has opted for stilettos in black patent leather with vertigo heels Christian Louboutin, hoop earrings Jennifer fisher and striking diamond ring of Bvlgari. Loose straight hair with parting in the middle and make up very natural they have completed their look.

Photos | Zendaya