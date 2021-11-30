We recognize it: When we have seen Zendaya accompanied by Tom Holland in the red carpet of the 2021 Ballon d’Or Awards Gala, it sounded a bit strange to us. However, it is also true that we have seen weirder things and, frankly, it was worth it because it was something spectacular.





And it is that the actress has left us one of those looks that, we may like more or less, but no one has doubts that it takes your breath away, especially thanks to the great neckline and details in the shape of a golden skeleton on the back.







And it is that Zendaya has worn a dress of Roberto Cavalli of those who do not go unnoticed. Yes, from the front it may look like a simple black dress that has neither pain nor glory, but from the back it hides her best kept secret that only she could wear in such an outstanding way.





But it is that beyond her dress, she has also left us one moment beauty with which we take off our hats and that is very worth taking into account despite the fact that, lately, we had not seen a celebrity with a fake bob, a great way to change your look by betting on not the haircuts of the moment, but without having to say goodbye to our hair.

Without a doubt, Zendaya has been beautiful.

Photos | Gtres and @zendaya