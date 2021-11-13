Zelda's Game & Watch includes a curious secret

The Game & Watch special edition of The legend of zelda It is now available worldwide, so fans could finally get their hands on this little device. As a result of this, some curious users discovered that the console hides an interesting secret.

In fact, we say that it is a secret because prior to its launch, Nintendo he never mentioned him. If you’re thinking of actually using this console and not leaving it in its box to collect, then be sure to check the back when you can.

Under proper lighting, you will be able to see the symbol of the Triforce, and here you can see how it looks:

Of course, it’s hard to miss this detail when most of the time you’re focused on the action on screen and not around the console. Remember this Game & Watch includes both western and eastern versions of these classic games.

Editor’s note: Perhaps one of the reasons that almost no one found out about this detail is that many of the people who buy this console never take it out of its box. Yes, these little laptops lend themselves well to collecting, but it’s still great that I included this.

Via: Nintendo Life