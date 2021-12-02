Digital Currency Group CEO and founder Barry Silbert has bought more ZCash to add to his company’s coffers, as the token’s price surpassed $ 240 for the first time in days.

In a Wednesday tweet to his more than 678,000 followers, Silbert ad the purchase of USD 85 million in Zcash (ZEC), or approximately 376,106 tokens assuming an average price of USD 226. The purchase is just the latest for Silbert, who seems to portray himself as a counter in the crypto market, responding to negative comments about ZEC by buying millions more.

Alright, you asked for it. We bought $ 85 million more Zcash $ ZEC Pray for us … https://t.co/Pv6i0LO789 – Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) December 1, 2021

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the price of ZEC increased more than 7% following Silbert’s announcement, from $ 226.08 to $ 243.84. However, it has dropped more than 20% since hitting a six-month high of more than $ 300 on Thursday, shortly after transitioning from its main protocol from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.

Crypto whales like Silbert may be buying ZECs in anticipation of more project tokens going out of circulation due to blackout periods. Major Zcash developer Electric Coin Company announced on Friday that users could stake a portion of their holdings in a dedicated ZEC smart contract to become validators on its blockchain.

Digital Currency Group operates Grayscale, a $ 53.5 billion AUM digital asset manager that offers investors exposure to cryptocurrencies through its trusts. The firm first listed its Grayscale Zcash Trust on the OTCQX Best Market in October. Silbert has also hinted that the company is making plans to convert its Bitcoin Trust into a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

