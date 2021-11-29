Zaragoza, border city shoots its fifth promotional piece of the series

The Serie Zaragoza border city The fifth promotional piece of the project was shot last Friday in the city of Zaragoza with the collaboration of the real estate company Entreáticos

The Serie Zaragoza border city driven by the production company One Thousand and One Stories continues its unstoppable production rhythm and after the launch this week of The magic of the tube, shooting in Zaragoza what will be the fifth promotional piece of the project together with the real estate Entreatic .

The project Zaragoza border city He laid his first stone last May at the Zaragoza Auditorium where the open casting that took place on the Tik Tok social network was launched. It is a fictional series that turns the city of Zaragoza into the setting of a choral story with characters living in extreme situations, borderline, where a wrong choice can change the course of history.

The work planning of the series has an initial stage that from a Thousand and One Stories they call #DigitalFirst; Around this concept where digital prevails, they have launched four pieces that have the support and collaboration of four brands in the city: Falling in love is a bitch from the hand of Ohana Flowers, The selfie wall with La Torre Outlet , Ministry of Information PIA with Art-Miss and finally The magic of the Tube, Thanks to the Tube Traders Association . The characters of the four pieces #DigitalFirst they project the image of an open and magical Zaragoza, a touch of humor and mystery that has managed to captivate the series’ digital audience.

In addition to the collaborating brands, Zaragoza city of Frontera has the collaboration of the band maña Of the cave that in recent days exclusively presented the subject Oh no!

Of the cave to the rhythm of which the characters also move in the promotional pieces of Zaragoza city of Frontera that can be seen on the corporate channel of the series: Official Youtube ZCdF

The next milestone of the project Zaragoza border city is the filming of the pilot chapter of the series, projected for the first weeks of 2022 in 24-minute format.