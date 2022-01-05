Zara has started a unique clothing manufacturing strategy and the famous fast fashion brand ensures a place among sustainable brands, especially in the fashion market, where brands are expected to conquer the consumer, now from their environmentally friendly practices .

The value of this Spanish firm has been strongly consolidated, especially due to its capacity as a firm that has made competition through garments an audacious process, especially due to the great competition that exists in this market, where large platforms such as Shein come going strong with a massive shipment of clothing, without thinking about the repercussions this has on the market.

Zara’s new bet

Undoubtedly, Zara has made a place in the market for sustainable brands now that it will start with the sale of clothes whose nylon comes from carbon emissions.

The complete technology is the responsibility of LanzaTech, a company that has been manufacturing carbon-emitted fabrics, a product that is called CarbonSmart, because it prevents these pollutants from being integrated into the environment.

As part of the process that this company follows, it captures emissions from steel mills, preventing pollutant particles from reaching the atmosphere and contracts them into lanzanol or ethanol, which it obtains from a fermentation process. India Glycols joins the process, which transforms lanzanol into monoethylene glycol with low carbon content, to later convert it into carbon thread by Far Eastern New Century, with factories in Taiwan. The yarn reaches Inditex and is used to make garments whose fabric contains 20 percent of it.

STARTUP LANZATECH X ZARA. LanzaTech. Inc. is a startup that converts carbon emissions into new materials such as polyester.https://t.co/KyTlJrTYmN pic.twitter.com/DAdwr3W5qW – ZARA (@ZARA) December 13, 2021

