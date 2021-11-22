It is a reality, after celebrating Halloween the looks were focused on the immediate future, aka, Christmas. With the Mariah Carey song blasting out, Zara seize the moment to present a perfect party collection for this 2021. With sequins as special guests, these designs could solve all your stylistic woes.

Dresses that will become the center of attention

When in doubt, dresses become the quintessential favorite piece. Easy to combine and dressing with very little, the Spanish firm launches daring proposals where sequins add a festive character that is difficult to beat. In silver or passion red, these designs could become the winning bet.

















Extra splurge of glamor thanks to sequins and velvet

There is no fabric more festive than sequins and / or velvet. Zara knows it and launches designs full of trend -such as a corset or a cropped long-sleeved top-, perfect to combine with our wardrobe bottom pieces.









When in doubt, black is always a good option

How could it be otherwise, this new Christmas collection is complemented by proposals in black capable of surviving any new trend. Timeless, elegant and with classic touches, these designs are an investment that will get us out of a lot of trouble.









Photos | Zara