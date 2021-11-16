Trends and style are not just for children. This is how the new Zara Kids collection for this Christmas with clothes so ideal that we would like to return to childhood to be able to wear them.

The Inditex group brand has just launched party clothes for the little ones in the house, this means that Christmas is getting closer and closer and you have to think about it. look for the most important dates.





The collection has its star garment for girls in the dress. Velvet models, a lot of brilliance sparkled with sequins and shiny fabrics, pleats, with garter collars, brocades and with bow detail. Flirty, elegant and comfortable designs, since the cuts are wide.





For boys, the brand opts for blazer and trouser suits, with a shirt and bow tie for the most formal occasions. For the more informal, but no less elegant, the looks They are made up of knitted high neck jumpers, jeans and classic cut coats.





Midnight blue velvet dress with ethnic neck detail. Its price is 17.95 euros.





Silver sequin top and skirt. Its price is 37.90 euros.

Brocade dress with gold accents, in a floral print with a shirt collar and puffed sleeves. Its price is 39.95 euros.





Shiny velvet dress with gathered neckline. Its price is 19,95 EUR.

Padded snowman print sweatshirt with a blue background. Its price is 15.95 euros.





Short-sleeved black dress with bow detail. Not yet available.





Lilac velvet dress with a white garter collar. Its price is 17.95 euros.

Photos | Zara