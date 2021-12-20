Zara Home He gets into the kitchen so that this Christmas we can enjoy in the kitchen creating the most “cute” and Christmas sweets.

These parties that again aim to be very home and intimate, -pandemic through-, baking can be a good plan to enjoy at home culinary evenings in which the little ones can also be included.

Because this collection includes numerous molds and accessories so that the sweets and gingerbread cookies become houses, teaspoons, snowflakes or stars with which, why not? even decorate the Christmas tree.





As usual when Zara Home brings out a collection, its Bakery series includes all kinds of details to get the most out of the kitchen this Christmas. From a cookbook, through Kits to transport and give away sweets and even, Baking papers decorated with Christmas motifs.

Everything is so beautiful and appetizing that it makes you want to start cooking and enjoy cooking with all your senses.





Red silicone mold in the shape of houses for € 15.99





Green silicone mold shaped like a spoon. Contains space for 6 units and includes recipe to make cookies for 7.99 euros





Metal cookie cutters in gold color in the shape of a snowflake. Contains 3 units for 7.99 euros





The molds are included in a complete Kit for making cookies and chocolate. This set contains silicone mold with Christmas shapes, cutters and kraft envelopes 19.99 euros





Rectangular aluminum mold for cakes with fir shapes and gingerbread cookies 29.99 euros.





These parties the chocolates can be homemade with this silicone mold to make up to 15 chocolates with different shapes for 7.99 euros. And pay attention because it includes the recipe.





The level of detail of Zara Home reaches the point of decorating the toothpicks with Christmas trees. Pack of 10 pine-shaped skewers for 3.99 euros





Set of pastry bag with five different heads and cleaner included for 12.99 euros





And Ramekin for aluminum oven with spiral design and beige exterior for 9.99 euros





Baking paper with drawings of cakes. The pack of 5.99 euros contains 20 units.





The other stamping for the roll of baking paper includes candy sticks. Roll of special paper to cook in the oven 20 units for 5.99 euros

At home with Juana Pepa @madamejuanapepa

