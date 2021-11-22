It is true, this year we really want to dress up and the firms know it, and for that reason we do not stop seeing many clothes and accessories loaded with “brilli brilli” like Zara’s new hair accessory, which is absolutely ideal to give a very special touch to our hairstyles, specifically to pigtails.





And that’s how cute this accessory is, which will turn any basic ponytail into a completely sophisticated and different hairstyle. It is shaped like a barrette with long fringes cascading down, and packed with sparkles that makes it even more perfect for parties.





We like the result so much that this hair accessory it could well be part of our Christmas looks. In addition, its originality makes it look very special; and not only for low ponytails really, but also for a perfect polished high ponytail or in a semi-collected, while the fringes are strass they intermingle with the hair.





-Hair Fringes Jewels, price 17.95 euros.

Photos | Zara